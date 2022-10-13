Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

PC maker Topton is selling a Mini ITX motherboard designed for network-attached storage (NAS) systems. The 170 x 170mm motherboard supports up to 8 storage devices, thanks to 6 SATA 3.0 connectors and two M.2 2280 slots that can be used for PCIe 3.0 NVMe storage.

Available with a choice of Intel Celeron N5105 or Pentium Silver N6005 processors, the computer also has two SODIMM slots for up to 32GB of DDR4-2933 memory. The board is available from Topton’s AliExpress store for $196 and up.



The starting price gets you a barebones model with a 10-watt, 4-core, 4-thread Celeron N5105 processor based on Intel Jasper Lake architecture. You’ll need to supply your own memory and storage.

Prices for configurations with a higher-performance Pentium N6005 chip start at $237 for a barebones model. But Topton also allows you to configure the system with memory and storage, and a fully decked-out model with 32GB of RAM, a 1TB NVMe SSD and Pentium N6005 chip is just $472. You’ll still need to supply your own case and operating system though.

Ports include:

4 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet ports (Intel i266-V)

1 x HDMI 2.0 port

1 x DisplayPort 1.4a port

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A ports

2 x USB 2.0 ports

The board also has connectors for case and CPU fans, a TPM module, two SODIMM slots for dual-channel non-ECC memory, and support for Wake-on-LAN functionality.

Topton says the motherboard supports Windows 10, Windows 11, and Linux-based operating systems.