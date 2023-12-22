Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Chinese mini PC maker SZBox is selling a mini ITX motherboard that combines an Intel Alder Lake-N low-power processor with support for up to 32GB of RAM, four 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports, and support for a lot of storage, thanks to six SATA 3.0 connectors and two M.2 2280 slots, making it an option for folks that want to build their own network-attached storage (NAS) system.

The SZBox motherboard is available from AliExpress for $189 and up.

The starting price is for a model with a 6-watt, quad-core Intel N100 processor, but you can also pay $289 for a model with a higher-performance 16-watt, octa-core Intel Core i3-N305 chip. You can also pay a little more to get either version in a bundle that also includes a fan for active cooling.

The board measures 170 x 170mm (6.7″ x 6.7″) and should fit in any computer chassis designed for mini ITX motherboards.

It has a single SODIMM slot for up to 32GB of DDR5-4800 memory and two M.2 slots that can be used for PCIe 3.0 SSDs. There’s an Intel i226-V Ethernet controller for the board’s four 2.5 GbE RJ45 ports, enabling high-speed networking capabilities.

With that many networking ports, the board could also serve double duty as a router or firewall as well as a mass storage device.

Other ports include HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4b, one USB 3.0 Type-A port, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, a USB 2.0 Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There are also two internal USB ports and a PCIe 3.0 x1 interface (but it shares resources with one of the M.2 slots, so you can either use two M.2 SSDs or a single M.2 SSD and the PCIe connector).

via AndroidTVBox

