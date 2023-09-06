Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Barnes & Noble NOOK GlowLight 4 Plus is an eBook reader with a 7.8 inch E Ink display, a waterproof design, audiobook support, and 32GB of storage.

After going up for pre-order in July, the GlowLight 4 Plus is now available for $200 from B&N, both online and in-stores.

That makes the new eReader the most expensive member of the NOOK family, but it’s also the model with the biggest screen (if you don’t count the NOOK 10 HD, which is basically a rebranded Lenovo Android tablet.

The GlowLight 4 Plus has an E Ink display with support for 16-shades of gray, 300 pixels per inch, and a front-light with support for adjustable color temperature, allowing you to reduce the amount of blue light either manually or automatically by using “Night Mode,” which changes the color temperature throughout the day.

You can flip pages using the physical buttons on the left and right side of the eReader, or using the touchscreen display. There’s also a home button at the bottom of the device with a touch sensor that lets you get to the home screen from any page.

With an IPx7 rating, B&N says the Nook GlowLight 4 Plus should survive a drop into bodies of fresh water up to 3 feet deep for up to 30 minutes.

Other features include a USB-C port for charging and data, a 3.5mm audio jack and Bluetooth for audio (this is the first E Ink NOOK with full support for audiobooks), and support for WiFi 4.

One thing B&N’s newest eReader doesn’t have? A microSD card reader.

