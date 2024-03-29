Last fall Barnes & Noble announced that this summer it will end support NOOK eReaders that are more than a decade old. Now the company has added older NOOK tablets to the list of devices that will reach their end of life in June, 2024.

It’s not like these devices are going to turn into pumpkins in two months, but they will lose support for many basic features.

Starting in June, users won’t be able to purchase new content from the B&N store, register a new B&N account, or sign into devices with a NOOK account on affected devices.

But users will be able to continue reading content that was downloaded before the shutdown date. And you’ll still be able to sideload EPUB, PDF, PDB, or other files onto the devices.

Here’s the full list of devices that will no longer be supported after June:

eReaders Tablets NOOK Simple Touch (2011)

NOOK Simple Touch w/GlowLight (2012)

NOOK GlowLight (2013) NOOK Color (2010)

NOOK Tablet (2012)

NOOK HD (2012)

NOOK HD+ (2012)

In other words, every tablet that B&N sold under its own name before deciding to shut down that business is losing support for NOOK online services. Every tablet the book store has sold since then has been a co-branded device that’s basically a slightly modified version of an existing Samsung or Lenovo tablet.

While it’s not all that surprising to see a company decide to end support for devices that are more than a decade old, typically that means users will no longer receive feature or security updates. But B&N is going a step further and blocking these devices from logging into online accounts or purchasing and downloading content.

Still, the situation is probably a little more positive for folks who’ve been hanging onto a NOOK Color, NOOK Tablet, or NOOK HD/HD+ than it is for those with one of the affected eReaders. That’s because these tablets are running a lightly modified version of Android, allowing you run many third-party applications.

That said, these tablets are stuck on pretty old versions of Android that may not have support for all the latest apps and features. And while there are third-party ROMs available for some models, most are still limited to running Android 7 or earlier.

via Good Ereader

