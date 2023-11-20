Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Smartphones with foldable AMOLED displays have been around for a few years, but the technology is still rare enough that foldable phones tend to cost a lot more than models with more traditional displays.

But things are starting to change… a little. Last month Motorola launched the most affordable foldable to date, with prices starting at $699. Now that phone is already on sale for $500, making it the cheapest current-gen foldable available. But it’s just one of many foldables that are on sale for discount prices during Black Friday, 2023.

The entry-level Motorola Razr has a 6.9 inch, 2460 x 1080 pixel, 144 Hz LTPO pOLED display that folds down the middle, basically making the phone into the modern version of a classic flip phone. It also has a smaller 1.5 inch cover display that’s just big enough to show notifications, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and at least 128GB of storage.

But if you’re looking for something with a little more horsepower, the Razr+ is also on sale for $200 off, bringing the starting price down to $700.

That model also has a 6.9 inch foldable primary display, but it has a 165 Hz refresh rate, and the phone has a faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and a larger 3.6 inch cover display that can be used to show apps as well as notifications. This model also supports more memory and storage.

And the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is on sale for $800. It’s another modern flip phone, in this case with a 6.7 inch primary display, a 3.4 inch cover screen, 8GB of RAM, and at least 256GB of storage.

If you’re looking for a foldable that serves double duty as a tablet and a phone, you’re still going to end up spending a lot more. While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is on sale for $500 off, it’s still pretty expensive at $1300.

The Google Pixel Fold, which normally sells for $1799, is on sale for $1399. That’s a deep discount, but it’s still a lot of money to spend on a smartphone.

And the OnePlus Open may normally be the cheapest of the three phones, with a $1699 list price, but it’s actually getting the smallest Black Friday discount of just $200 off, which brings the price to $1499.

So yeah… foldable flip phones are actually starting to seem less ridiculously overpriced… at least during this year’s holiday season shopping kick-off sales. Here’s hoping we see these prices stick around for a while.

And foldable smartphone/tablet hybrids? They’re still expensive enough to put them out of reach of many. But at least smartphone makers are willing to lower those prices temporarily… and hopefully that could be a sign of things to come in the next few years.

Meanwhile if you don’t have your heart set on a foldable display, there are much better options available among this year’s Black Friday smartphone sales, with discounts on budget phones like the Samsung Galaxy A54 and Google Pixel 7a, as well as flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S23, Google Pixel 8 Pro, and OnePlus 11.

