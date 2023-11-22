Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

It’s easier than ever to find a halfway decent mini PC in the $100 to $300 price range these days, thanks to a flood of models featuring Intel’s low-cost, low-power Alder Lake-N chips. And that’s even more true than usual this week, as PC makers and retailers offer Black Friday deals.

Meanwhile, folks looking for a bit more power can also find some pretty inexpensive small form-factor desktop computers with older AMD Ryzen or Intel Core processors… as well as some deals on high-performance models with the latest Ryzen 7000 series chips. Here’s a roundup of some of the best Black Friday 2023 deals I’ve found so far on mini PCs.

Mini PCs with Intel Alder Lake-N chips

Intel’s Alder Lake-N processors are designed for cheap laptops and mini PCs, but they bring a big CPU and graphics performance boost over previous-gen “Jasper Lake” and “Gemini Lake” chips designed for the same space.

That’s these chips use the same “Gracemont” architecture as the Efficiency cores in Intel’s 12th-gen Core processor family. There are no Performance cores and no support for hyperthreading, but most Alder Lake-N chips have at least four CPU cores (the only model that doesn’t is the rarely-used Intel Processor N50).

Most really cheap mini PCs with Alder Lake-N chips have quad-core Intel Processor N95 or N100 chips, but some are available with up to an octa-core Intel Core i3-N305 processor.

Here’s a decoder for some of the chips mentioned above:

Chip Cores Threads Base / Boost freq L3 Cache GPU Power Core i3-N305 8 8 Up to 3.8 GHz 6MB Intel UHD (32EU / up to 1.25 GHz) 15W Intel Processor N95 4 4 Up to 3.4 GHz 6MB Intel UHD (16EU / up to 1.2 GHz 15W Intel Processor N100 4 4 Up to 3.4 GHz 6MB Intel UHD (24EU / up to 750 MHz) 6W

Mini PCs with AMD Ryzen chips

While Intel’s Alder Lake-N chips offer decent bang for the buck, it turns out there’s another way to make a cheap PC: use an older laptop processor.

A number of mini PC makers have done just that, opting to use previous-gen 15-watt AMD chips like the Ryzen 7 5700U or Ryzen 7 5800U to deliver stronger performance while still keeping the price around $300 or lower.

But some of the most powerful mini PCs around use higher-performance AMD chips like the 35 – 54 watt Ryzen 9 7490HS, effectively stuffing the guts of a gaming laptop (without the discrete graphics) into a small desktop computer. Or for a middle ground, check out some of the models with Ryzen 7 6800U/H series processors or the Ryzen 7 7735HS chip, which is a newer chip based on similar architecture.

Mini PCs with Intel Core chips

If you prefer Intel over AMD, a number of PC makers are also offering models with current or previous-gen Intel H-series processors with prices ranging from $300 to $500.

Other

And then there’s one of the most iconic mini PCs around… and the cheapest entry-point into the Mac ecosystem. Prices for a Mac Mini with an Apple M2 processor usually start at $599, but right now you can pick one up for $100 off.

You can find more deals on laptops, tablets, mini PCs and other gadgets in Liliputing’s Black Friday 2023 Mobile Tech Deals roundup.

