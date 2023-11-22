Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
It’s easier than ever to find a halfway decent mini PC in the $100 to $300 price range these days, thanks to a flood of models featuring Intel’s low-cost, low-power Alder Lake-N chips. And that’s even more true than usual this week, as PC makers and retailers offer Black Friday deals.
Meanwhile, folks looking for a bit more power can also find some pretty inexpensive small form-factor desktop computers with older AMD Ryzen or Intel Core processors… as well as some deals on high-performance models with the latest Ryzen 7000 series chips. Here’s a roundup of some of the best Black Friday 2023 deals I’ve found so far on mini PCs.
Mini PCs with Intel Alder Lake-N chips
Intel’s Alder Lake-N processors are designed for cheap laptops and mini PCs, but they bring a big CPU and graphics performance boost over previous-gen “Jasper Lake” and “Gemini Lake” chips designed for the same space.
That’s these chips use the same “Gracemont” architecture as the Efficiency cores in Intel’s 12th-gen Core processor family. There are no Performance cores and no support for hyperthreading, but most Alder Lake-N chips have at least four CPU cores (the only model that doesn’t is the rarely-used Intel Processor N50).
Most really cheap mini PCs with Alder Lake-N chips have quad-core Intel Processor N95 or N100 chips, but some are available with up to an octa-core Intel Core i3-N305 processor.
- MOMENTPLUS min PC w/Intel N100/8GB/256GB for $109 – Amazon
- GMK NucBox G3 mini PC w/Intel N100/8GB/256GB for $124 – Amazon
- Chuwi HeroBox w/Intel N100/8GB/256GB + $15 gift card for $136 – Newegg
- ACEMAGIC AK1 Plus w/Intel N95/16GB/512GB + RGB lights for $140 – ACEMAGIC (coupon: ACEAK1BF19)
- ACEMAGIC S1 w/Intel N95/16GB/512GB + status display for $145 – ACEMAGIC (coupon: ACES1BF14)
- Chuwi LarkBox X w/Intel N100/12GB/512GB + $15 gift card for $150 – Newegg
- GMK NucBox G2 w/Intel N100/12GB/512GB for $152 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Beelink S12 w/Intel N95/16GB/500GB for $159 – Amazon
- Beelink S12 Pro w/Intel N100/16GB/500GB for $175 – Amazon
- iKOOLCORE R2 mini PC w/4 Ethernet ports and Intel N95 or i3-N300 for $209 and up – iKOOLCORE (save $30 with coupon: BLACKFRIDAY)
- MINISFORUM UN305C w/Core i3-N305/16GB/512GB for $248 – Amazon (clip coupon)
Here’s a decoder for some of the chips mentioned above:
|Chip
|Cores
|Threads
|Base / Boost freq
|L3 Cache
|GPU
|Power
|Core i3-N305
|8
|8
|Up to 3.8 GHz
|6MB
|Intel UHD (32EU / up to 1.25 GHz)
|15W
|Intel Processor N95
|4
|4
|Up to 3.4 GHz
|6MB
|Intel UHD (16EU / up to 1.2 GHz
|15W
|Intel Processor N100
|4
|4
|Up to 3.4 GHz
|6MB
|Intel UHD (24EU / up to 750 MHz)
|6W
Mini PCs with AMD Ryzen chips
While Intel’s Alder Lake-N chips offer decent bang for the buck, it turns out there’s another way to make a cheap PC: use an older laptop processor.
A number of mini PC makers have done just that, opting to use previous-gen 15-watt AMD chips like the Ryzen 7 5700U or Ryzen 7 5800U to deliver stronger performance while still keeping the price around $300 or lower.
But some of the most powerful mini PCs around use higher-performance AMD chips like the 35 – 54 watt Ryzen 9 7490HS, effectively stuffing the guts of a gaming laptop (without the discrete graphics) into a small desktop computer. Or for a middle ground, check out some of the models with Ryzen 7 6800U/H series processors or the Ryzen 7 7735HS chip, which is a newer chip based on similar architecture.
- ACEMAGIC AMR5 w/Ryzen 7 5700U (barebones) for $230 – ACEMAGIC (coupon: ACESZAMR500)
- Beelink SER5 Max w/Ryzen 7 5800H/16GB/500GB for $319 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Beelink SER5 Max w/Ryzen 7 5800H/32GB/500GB for $322 – Amazon
- Beelink SER6 w/Ryzen 5 6600H/6GB/500GB for $325 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- GMK NucBox K1 w/Ryzen 7 6800H/16GB/512GB for $360 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- MINISFORUM EM680 w/Ryzen 7 6800U/32GB/512GB for $410 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- MINSFORUM UM773 Lite w/Ryzen 7 7735HS/32GB/512GB for $424 – Amazon
- Beelink SER6 w/Ryzen 7 7735HS/16GB/1TB for $455 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Beelink SER6 Pro w/Ryzen 7 7735HS/32GB/500GB for $469 – Amazon
- Beelink SER6 Max w/Ryzen 9 6900HX/32GB/1TB for $511 – Amazon
- MINISFORUM UM790 Pro w/Ryzen 9 7940HS/32GB/512GB for $616 – Amazon
- GMK NucBox K4 w/Ryzen 9 7940HS/32GB/1TB for $700 – Amazon
Mini PCs with Intel Core chips
If you prefer Intel over AMD, a number of PC makers are also offering models with current or previous-gen Intel H-series processors with prices ranging from $300 to $500.
- MINISFORUM UN1265 w/Core i7-12650H (barebones) for $304 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- ACEMAGIC AD15 w/ Core i5-12450H/16GB/512GB for $319 – ACEMAGIC (coupon: ACESZAD15)
- MINISFORUM NPB6 w/Core i7-13620H (barebones) for $384 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- MINISFORUM UN1265 w/Core i7-12650H/32GB/512GB for $392 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- GEEKOM Mini IT11 w/Core i7-11390H/32GB/1TB for $449 – GEEKOM (coupon: lililputing25 good from Nov 20 – Nov 30)
- MINISFORUM NPB6 w/Core i7-13620H/32GB/512GB for $496 – Amazon (clip coupon)
Other
And then there’s one of the most iconic mini PCs around… and the cheapest entry-point into the Mac ecosystem. Prices for a Mac Mini with an Apple M2 processor usually start at $599, but right now you can pick one up for $100 off.
You can find more deals on laptops, tablets, mini PCs and other gadgets in Liliputing’s Black Friday 2023 Mobile Tech Deals roundup.