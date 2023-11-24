Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
There are a lot of laptops, tablets, and even a handful of handheld gaming PCs on sale for Black Friday this year. While companies have a habit of using spectacular pricing to make unattractive PCs look a bit more appealing, some of the items on sale this year are actually pretty good deals.
Others… are worth considering if you want something dirt cheap and don’t care that much about performance.
Here are some of the best Black Friday 2023 deals I’ve found on laptops, handhelds, and tablets.
Laptops
When Google announced its new Chromebook Plus branding last month, the company indicated that it would apply to models that generally sold for $399 and up and featured AMD Ryzen 3 or better or Intel Core i3 or better chips, among other things.
But a couple of Chromebook Plus models are already on sale for deep discounts, letting you pick up a premium (by Chromebook standards) laptop for as little as $299.
Chromebooks
- Asus Chromebook Plus 14″ convertible w/Ryzen 3 7320C/8GB/128GB for $299 – Best Buy
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 14″ convertible w/Core i3-1315U/8GB for $379 – Best Buy
- Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 14″ w/Core i3-1215U/8GB/256GB for $400 – Amazon
Windows laptops under $500
But not all dirt cheap laptops run Google’s ChromeOS. Lenovo is selling an 11.6 inch Windows laptop for just $99 while supplies last. It’s not a particularly good laptop. It has a 1366 x 768 pixel display and a pretty pokey processor. But it’s probably good enough to use for one task at a time, like watching videos or writing documents in a distraction-free setting.
Meanwhile if you can afford to spend a little more, there are also some nice deals on Windows laptops with FHD displays and Intel Alder Lake-N or AMD Mendocino processors.
- Lenovo 100e 11.6″ HD laptop w/Celeron N4020/4GB/128GB for $99 – Lenovo (beginning at 12:00AM ET on Nov 25)
- Acer Aspire 3 14″ FHD laptop w/Core i3-N305/8GB/256GB for $260 – Acer Store
- Acer Aspire 3 14″ FHD laptop w/Ryzen 5 7520U/8GB/256GB for $350 – Acer Store
- Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14″ FHD convertible w/Core i3-N305/8GB/128GB for $370 – Amazon
- Asus Vivobook 14 FHD laptop w/Core i5-1235U/8GB/256GB for $400 – Amazon
- MSI Modern 14 w/Ryzen 7 7730U/16GB/512GB for $469 – Newegg
Windows Laptops $500 – $699
Step up to the mid-range, and you can get a pretty good laptop for under $700. HP is running deals on several different versions of its Pavilion Plus 14 inch laptop, for example.
And you can even snag an Acer Swift 3 notebook with a 2.8K OLED display and a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor for just $600. Or for $50 more you can get an Acer Swift Go that has an LCD display, but features a13th-gen Intel Core processor and twice as much RAM.
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 7540U/16GB/512GB for $500 – HP
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1335U/16GB/512GB for $530 – HP
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ laptop w/Core i5-13500H/16GB/256GB for $550 – HP
- HP Envy x360 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1335U/8GB/512GB for $550 – HP
- LG Gram 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1340P/8GB/512GB for $599 – B&H
- Lenovo Yoga 7 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1335U/16GB/512GB for $600 – Lenovo (coupon: YOGA7DB2)
- Acer Swift 3 14″ 2.8K OLED laptop w/Core i5-12500H/8GB/512GB for $600 – Acer Store
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ WQXGA laptop w/Core i5-1335U/16GB/512GB for $630 – HP
- Acer Swift Go 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1355U/16GB/512GB for $650 – Amazon
Windows and Mac Laptops $700 – $999
As we approach premium laptop territory, you find models with better design and build, as well as high-end specs.
Note that while Liliputing typically focuses on small computers, I’ve included a few models with 15, 16, and 17 inch displays below… because they’re part of the LG Gram or Ultra line of laptops that are extraordinarily thin and light despite their large screens.
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1340P/16GB1TB for $700 – Lenovo (coupon: SLIM7DB)
- Acer Swift 3 14″ QHD Laptop w/Core i7-1260P/16GB/512GB for $700 – Acer Store
- HP Pavilion Plus 2.8K 14″ laptop w/Core i5-13500H/16GB/512GB for $650 – HP
- Dell Inspiron 14 Plus w/Core i7-12700H/16GB/512GB for $700 – Dell
- Apple MacBook Air (2020) for $749 – Amazon
- HP Spectre x360 13.5″ convertible w/Core i5-1355U/16GB/512GB for $750 – HP
- LG Gram 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1340P/16GB/512GB for $800 – Amazon
- LG Gram 15″ laptop w/Core i7-1360P/16GB/512GB for $900 – Amazon
- LG Gram 16″ laptop w/Core i7-1360P/16G/512GB for $900 – Amazon
- MacBook Air 13.6 w/M2 chip for $949 and up – Best Buy
- Lenovo ThinkPad P14s laptop w/Ryzen 7 Pro 7840U/32GB/1TB for $969 – Lenovo (coupon: WSDOORBUSTER2)
- LG Gram 17″ laptop w/Core i7-1360P/32GB/1TB for $999 – Best Buy
Windows and Mac Laptops $1000 and up
These laptops are premium models that often sell for much higher prices, but which are on sale at substantial discounts during Black Friday 2023.
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1355U/16GB/512GB for $1000 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKDOORBUSTER12)
- Apple MacBook Air 15.3 (2023) for $1049 and up – Amazon
- HP Spectre x360 13.5″ convertible w/Core i7-1355U/16GB/1TB for $1050 – HP
Handheld gaming PCs
Just a few months after launch, the Asus ROG Ally is on sale for $100 to $150 off.
Most gamers will probably be better off springing for the model with an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, which boasts substantially better graphics performance than the entry-level model with a Z1 chip. But now that the Z1 model is selling for $450 instead of the usual $600, it might actually be worth considering.
- Asus ROG Ally w/Ryzen Z1/16GB/512GB for $450 – Best Buy
- ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro w/Core i7-1260P/16GB/512GB for $599 – ONEXPLAYERSTORE
- Asus ROG Ally w/Ryzen Z1 Extreme/16GB/512GB for $620 – Best Buy
- ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro w/Ryzen 7 6800U/32GB/1TB for $699 – ONEXPLAYERSTORE
- ONEXFLY w/Ryzen 7 7840U/32GB/1TB for $949 – ONEXPLAYERSTORE
- ONEXPLAYER 2 Pro w/Ryzen 7 7840U/32GB/1TB for $999 – ONEXPLAYERSTORE
Tablets
Amazon Fire tablets
It’s hard to beat Amazon’s tablets when it comes to bang for the buck. They offer decent performance and displays and tend to make great little devices for streaming videos or reading eBooks. But they also ship with Fire OS, a fork of Android that doesn’t include the Google Play Store or other Google apps and services. You can sideload the Play Store yourself, but it won’t exactly make an Amazon tablet into a stock Android one.
That said, the Fire HD (2023) is on sale for 43% off, making the already-cheap tablet even more attractive.
- Fire HD 8 for $60 – Amazon
- Fire HD 10 (2023) for $80 – Amazon
- Fire Max 11 for $150 – Amazon
- Fire HD 8 Kids for $75 – Amazon
- Fire HD 10 Kids for $125 – Amazon
Other tablets under $200
Don’t want to hack your tablet to install Google Play Services or make other modifications? There are also some good deals on cheap tablets running official builds of Android.
Walmart’s onn 7″ tablet isn’t a particularly good tablet. But on sale for $29 this Black Friday, if the only thing you use it for is the alarm clock function, it’s still not a bad deal.
If you’re looking for something with a little more versatility, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a decent buy at $100, although it’s a few years old at this point (and will soon be replaced in Samsung’s lineup by the A9 series). And the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is already the cheapest Samsung tablet with an S-Pen, but now it’s cheaper than ever with prices starting at $200.
- onn 7″ Android tablet (2022) for $29 – Walmart
- Lenovo Tab M8 for $70 – Newegg
- Lenovo Tab M9 for $100 – Newegg (or Lenovo on Cyber Monday)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7″ for $99 – Amazon
- TCL Tab 10 Gen 2 for $119 – Amazon and TCL.com
- TCL NXTPAPER 11 for $161 – Amazon and TCL.com
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ tablet w/S-Pen for $200 – Amazon
Tablets $300 and up
Apple’s 9th and 10th-gen iPads are on sale for some of their lowest prices ever, while premium tablets from Google, Samsung, and OnePlus are also on sale.
- Apple iPad (9th-gen) for $230 – Amazon
- Apple iPad (10th-gen) for $349 and up – Amazon
- Google Pixel Tablet for $399 – Google Store
- Samsung Galaxy S9 FE for $399 – Amazon
- OnePlus Pad for $400 – OnePlus
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 for $499 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy S9 FE+ for $549 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ for $600 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for $700 – Best Buy
You can find more deals on laptops, tablets, mini PCs and other gadgets in Liliputing’s Black Friday 2023 Mobile Tech Deals roundup.