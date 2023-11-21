Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Many Black Friday deals went live a little (or a lot) early this year, and there are plenty of deep discounts available on mobile tech products including laptops, tablets, smartphones, mini PCs, and more.

There are also some good deals on digital media, allowing you to save on PC games, video or music streaming services, eBooks, and more. Here are some of the best Black Friday 2023 Digital Deals I’ve found so far.

Video Streaming

So the good news is that you can score some of the best pricing of the year on Hulu, Disney+ or Max subscriptions. The less good news is that those deals only apply to the “with ads” tiers of those services. Want ad-free streaming? Then you’ll still need to pay full price.

You can score a Hulu (with ads) subscription for $1 per month for up to 12 months, or pay $2 more and get Hulu & Disney+ (both with ads) for $3 per month for up to 12 months. That’s a heck of a deal for $36/year… if you don’t mind the ads.

Meanwhile Max (formerly HBO Max) is offering subscriptions (with ads) for $3 per month for up to 6 months.

But there are also some deals on ad-free services. Paramount+ is offering its ad-support Paramount+ Essentials plan for $2 per month for up to 3 months. But for $4 per month you can get the ad-free Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan for up to 3 months. Just keep in mind that these deals are for new and returning subscribers, not folks who are already signed up.

And Roku users have a bunch of additional options, thanks to a Roku Channel promotion that lets you subscribe to select premium add-ons for as little as $1 per month for up to 3 months.

PC Games

Looking to get your game on during the holiday season? Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG are all running sales on PC games from November 21 through the 28th.

The Epic Games Store is also bringing back its popular “Epic Coupon,” allowing you to save an extra 33% when you make a purchase of $14.99 or more.

Other streaming & subscription deals

Amazon is offering 3-month free trials of its music and eBook services, although those deals may only be available for some customers.

But the company is offering Amazon Music Unlimited and Kindle Unlimited deals all the time. More rare is the Audible promotion that Amazon is offering. New and returning customers can pay $6 per month for Audible Premium Plus for up to four months and they’ll get a $20 credit thrown in for good measure.

Audible is Amazon’s audiobook service (which also includes podcasts, audio drama, and other audio content). Customers can buy books a la carte or sign up for an Audible Plus subscription for access to thousands of titles or an Audible Premium Plus plan that includes all those titles plus one credit per month that you can use to add any title to your Audible library (where it will remain even if you cancel your subscription).

Normally Audible Plus subscriptions run $8 per month while Audible Premium Plus will set you back $15 per month. But during this promotion, you can get a Premium Plus plan for less than the price of the Plus plan… and get $20 that you can use toward the purchase of additional content.

You can find more deals on laptops, tablets, mini PCs and other gadgets in Liliputing’s Black Friday 2023 Mobile Tech Deals roundup.

