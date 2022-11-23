Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Tis the season to save some money on media streaming services. Hulu, HBO Max, Peacock, and Discovery+ are all offering deep discounts on their ad-supported plans.
Paramount+ is offering either a 30-day free trial or a 1-year subscription for half price (whether you opt for ad-free or ad-subsidized tiers). And Amazon and Roku are both continuing their tradition of offering a bunch of different channels for just $2 per month for up to 2 months, making it a good time to catch up shows you may have missed.
While most of these services let you stream videos from their websites or using mobile apps, one of the best ways to watch TV is still, you know… on a TV. And if you’re looking for a gadget to help you do that, those are on sale too, with deep discounts available on Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, and Roku devices, among other media streamers.
Here are some of the best deals on streaming services and gadgets for the Black Friday 2022 season. The prices for everything in this list are effective as off November 23, 2022 although some may be subject to change in the coming days.
Streaming services
- Britbox subscription for $2/month for up to 2 months
- Discovery+ (with ads) for $1/month for up to 3 months
- Hulu (with ads) for $2/month for up to 12 months
- HBO Max (with ads) for $2/month for up to 3 months
- Paramount+ 1-month subscription for free (w/coupon: BRAVO, deal ends Nov 30)
- Paramount+ 12-month subscription for half price (with ads for $30/year or without for $50)
- Peacock Premium (with ads) for $1/month for up to 12 months (w/coupon: SAVEBIG)
- Sling TV for half price for the first month (plans start at $20)
Amazon Prime Channels ($2/month for up to 2 months each)
- A&E Crime Central
- AMC+
- BBC Select (documentaries)
- Britbox
- Epix
- Hallmark Movies Now
- Lifetime Movie Club
- Motortrend
- Noggin
- Paramount+
- PBS Kids
- PBS Masterpiece
- ScreenPix
- Showtime
- Starz
- Up Faith & Family
- Vix+
Roku Channels ($2/month for up to 2 months each)
- Acorn TV
- ALLBLK
- AMC+
- BBC Select (documentaries)
- BET+
- Britbox
- Cinemax
- Epix
- Lifetime Movie Club
- MagellanTV
- Noggin
- Showtime
- Shudder
- Starz
- This Old House Premium
Streaming media players
Amazon Fire TV
- Refurb Amazon Fire TV Stick for $17 – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $22 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $15 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick for $20 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd-gen) for $60 – Amazon
Google Chromecast
- Chromecast with Google TV (HD) for $20 – Google Store
- Chromecast with Google TV (4K) for $40 – Google Store
Roku
- Roku Express for $18 – Amazon
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $25 – Amazon
- Roku Ultra LT for $30 – Walmart
- Roku Ultra for $70 – Roku
- Roku Streambar for $80 – Amazon
NVIDIA Shield
- NVIDIA Shield TV for $125 – Amazon
- NVIDIA Shield TV Pro for $175 – Amazon
Make sure to check out Liliputing’s Black Friday 2022 mobile tech deals roundup for discounts on laptops, tablets, mini PCs, smartphones, PC games, and more.