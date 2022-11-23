Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Tis the season to save some money on media streaming services. Hulu, HBO Max, Peacock, and Discovery+ are all offering deep discounts on their ad-supported plans.

Paramount+ is offering either a 30-day free trial or a 1-year subscription for half price (whether you opt for ad-free or ad-subsidized tiers). And Amazon and Roku are both continuing their tradition of offering a bunch of different channels for just $2 per month for up to 2 months, making it a good time to catch up shows you may have missed.

While most of these services let you stream videos from their websites or using mobile apps, one of the best ways to watch TV is still, you know… on a TV. And if you’re looking for a gadget to help you do that, those are on sale too, with deep discounts available on Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, and Roku devices, among other media streamers.

Here are some of the best deals on streaming services and gadgets for the Black Friday 2022 season. The prices for everything in this list are effective as off November 23, 2022 although some may be subject to change in the coming days.

Streaming services

Amazon Prime Channels ($2/month for up to 2 months each)

Roku Channels ($2/month for up to 2 months each)

Streaming media players

Amazon Fire TV

Google Chromecast

Roku

NVIDIA Shield

