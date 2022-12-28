Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Bigme S6 Color is an E Ink tablet with a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It runs an operating system based on Android 11, has front and rear cameras, stereo speakers, four microphones, and support for pen and touch input.

But since it has an E Ink display it’s meant to be used more for reading and writing than as a general-purpose tablet. It’s a color E Ink display though, which could make it a better fit for some applications than a black and white display. The Bigme S6 Color is available now in China for 3699 CNY (about $530). But I wouldn’t be surprised if we see this model get a global launch in the future.

Bigme has been making a play for the international market this year with crowdfunding campaigns for devices like the Bigme inkNote Color and Bigme Galy.

Unfortunately the new Bigme S6 Color has more in common with the inkNote Color than the Galy. That’s because instead of using E Ink’s new Gallery 3 color display technology, the Bigme S6 Color has an E Ink Kaleido Plus display.

That means while the display can show 1872 x 1404 pixels of black and white content (with a density of 300 pixels per inch), that drops to 624 x 468 (100 ppi) for color content, which can make photos, magazines, websites, or comics look grainy.

E Ink’s Gallery 3 displays, meanwhile, have the same resolution and pixel density whether you’re looking at color or grayscale content. And they support a much wider range of colors. But it’ll probably be a while before E Ink’s latest display technology is widely available, so I’d only expect to see it in a handful of devices in the coming months.

As for the Bigme S6 Color, it does at least seem like a significant upgrade over the Bigme S3 which launched nearly two years ago as one of the first E Ink tablets with a color display. That model has a slower processor, just 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, and an Android 8.1-based operating system.

The new model has a 3,000 mAh battery that’s 50% bigger, adds 8MP rear and 5MP front-facing cameras, and newer software. Other features include a microSD card reader, support for dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and 4G LTE (although I suspect this may be a China-only feature).

The Bigme S6 Color has a front-lit display with 36 levels of brightness and supports a digital pen with 409s levels of pressure-sensitivity.

The tablet measures 137.5 x 196 x 6.9mm (7.7″ x 5.4″ x 0.3″).

