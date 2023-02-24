The Bigme inkNote Color is an Android tablet with an E Ink color display, support for pen and touch input, built-in cameras, mics, and speakers, and a heavily customized user interface optimized for ePaper displays.

I reviewed the original inkNote Color last year, and found it to be an interesting device for digital note taking or reading. But I was underwhelmed by the software and the color display. Now Bigme is launching a new model called the inkNote Color+ that should bring at least some modest improvements to the display.

For the most part the new model is identical to the version I reviewed last year. It’s the same size and shape, has the same processor, memory, storage, and wireless capabilities, the same camera and battery, and most other features. But there’s one major change: Bigme says the new inkNote Color+ is the first 10.3 inch tablet to feature a 10.3 inch E Ink Kaleido 3 display.

The new screen should bring better color saturation. It also packs more pixels into the same 10.3 inch size, which should make both black and white and color text and images look better on the screen.

Here’s an overview of the differences (and similarities) between the BigMe InkNote Color and Color+ tablets:

BigMe InkNote Color+ BigMe InkNote Color Display 10.3 inches

E Ink Kaleido 3

1860 x 2480 pixels (greyscale) / 300 ppi

930 x 1240 pixels (color) / 150 ppi

Front light with 36 levels of brightness adjustable cold and warm color temperature 10.3 inches

E Ink Kaleido Plus

1404 x 1872 pixels (greyscale) / 227 ppi

720 x 960 pixels (color) / 117 ppi

Front light with 36 levels of brightness adjustable cold and warm color temperature Processor MediaTek Helio P35

4 x ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores @ 2.3 GHz

4 x ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores @ 1.8 GHz

PowerVR GE8320 graphics @ 680 MHz RAM 6GB Storage 128GB

microSD card reader (up to 128GB) Audio Stereo 0.7W speakers

4-mic array Cameras 8MP (rear)

5MP (front) Security Fingerprint sensor (in power button) Battery 4,000 mAh Wireless Dual-band WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

4G LTE bands B34/B38/B/39/B40/B41 OS Android 11 (heavily customized) Special features Speech to text

OCR (image to text)

Wacom EMR digital pen / remote control / laser pointer / 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity

G-sensor (automatic screen rotation supported) Ports 1 x USB 2.0 Type-C

1 x nano SIM / microSD card combo slot Dimensions 222.5 x 191 x 6.9mm 222.5 x 191 x 6.6mm Weight 477 grams ?

While the new display probably won’t be enough to convince anyone with a first-gen inkNote Color to upgrade. But the improved color saturation and pixel density could make the new model a little more attractive for new customers.

The Bigme inkNote Color+ should go on sale in China soon and it will most likely be available worldwide a short time later.

via IT Home and Sohu