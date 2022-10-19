The Bigme Galy is an Android tablet with an 8 inch display, support for pen and touch input, a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

It’s also one of the first devices to feature an E Ink Gallery 3 color display, which should bring better color depth and pixel density than you get from an E Ink Kaleido display like the one Bigme used for the InkNote Color tablet that I reviewed earlier this year.

E Ink has made a name for itself over the past two decades or so by producing paper-like screens with high contrast ratios, low energy consumption, and outdoor visibility. Unlike an LCD or OLED display, they can be viewed using ambient light, although many modern eReaders and E Ink tablets have front-lights that shine light on the display for better visibility in dark or dimly lit environments.

Up until recently most of those E Ink displays were black and white (or, more accurately, grayscale). Recently E Ink has begun producing color displays, but they’ve tended to have some pretty severe limitations – the Bigme InkNote Color’s screen, for example, can display just 4096 colors and only displays 100 pixels per inch when viewing color content, compared with 300 pixels per inch for grayscale.

E Ink’s new Gallery 3 screens should support 300 pixels per inch of color content and tens of thousands of colors.

That’s not necessarily enough to make the a full-fledged LCD replacement. They still have a fairly slow screen refresh rate, which could make them a poor fit for watching movies, playing games, or using other applications that involve a lot of animations or other motion. But it could make devices with E Ink Gallery 3 displays a better option for folks looking for a device that will let them read or create color content.

Bigme says the Galy tablet supports four different display modes, which allow you to decide whether to sacrifice a full screen refresh for a speedier refresh (which might leave some artifacts on the display)

HD (1.5 second full screen refresh rate)

Standard (750 – 1000 ms refresh rate)

Speed (500ms refresh rate)

Black and white (350 ms refresh rate)

Bigme hasn’t announced pricing for the Bigme Galy yet, but the company plans to launch a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for the tablet soon. Here’s an overview of some of the tablet’s key specs:

8 inch E Ink Gallery 3 color display with 300 ppi

Front light with adjustable color temperature and 36 brightness levels

Touch and pen support (4096 levels of pen pressure sensitivity)

Speech recognition

Handwriting-to-text recognition

2.3 GHz octa-core processor

6GB RAM

128GB storage

microSD card reader

WiFi + Bluetooth

Front and rear cameras

Stereo speakers

4 noise-cancelling mics

Fingerprint sensor

Android 11-based operating system (with Google Play Store pre-loaded)

Bigme says that its voice-to-text system works with 98% accuracy for 31 different languages, but I’d take that claim with a grain of salt. While I found that the Bigme InkNote color did a pretty good job of recognizing my words, it was pretty awful at figuring out how to add punctuation.