The Bigme B751 is an E Ink tablet with a 7 inch black and white display featuring 300 pixels per inch, a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and pen that lets you write notes or draw pictures thanks to 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Bigme’s device also has a mic and speaker with support for voice-to-text input, letting you speak to the B751 rather than writing on it. According to a report from ITHouse, the Bigme B751 is launching first in China, where it sells for $1,699 CNY (about $240). But Bigme products have a way of finding their way to global markets, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see this one available outside of China soon.

The company is positioning the B751 as its first 7 inch tablet with support for AI features including the ability to summarize content, or aid you in creating text or graphic content… although it’s unclear if those AI features use on-device processing or rely on a remote server.

Other key features include a front light with 36 levels of brightness and adjustable color temperature, physical page turn buttons, a microSD card reader with support for cards up to 1TB, a 3,000 mAh battery, support for dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0, and software that’s based on Android 11.

The Bigme B751 measures 136.2 x 155.7 x 7mm, making it a little smaller than an Amazon Kindle Oasis.

