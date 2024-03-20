Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Amazon is running its first ever Big Spring Sale, which sort of positioned as yet-another Prime Day-like sale over the past few weeks. But now that it’s here, it looks like there are some good deals… but they vary depending on the product category, brands, and specific items you’re looking at.

That said, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is on sale for its lowest price to date, there are some good deals on mini PCs, and there are certainly worse times to upgrade your home wireless network to WiFi 6E or WiFi 7.

Here are some of the best deals I’ve found so far. See something that I missed? Let us know in the comments.

Amazon devices

Tablets

Mini PCs

Streaming

Networking

Charging

