Amazon is running its first ever Big Spring Sale, which sort of positioned as yet-another Prime Day-like sale over the past few weeks. But now that it’s here, it looks like there are some good deals… but they vary depending on the product category, brands, and specific items you’re looking at.
That said, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is on sale for its lowest price to date, there are some good deals on mini PCs, and there are certainly worse times to upgrade your home wireless network to WiFi 6E or WiFi 7.
Here are some of the best deals I’ve found so far. See something that I missed? Let us know in the comments.
Amazon devices
- Amazon Fire TV media streamers for $20 and up
- Amazon Echo Buds for $35 and up
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $65 and up
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for $75 and up
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $95 and up
- Amazon Fire Max 11 for $180 and up
- Amazon Fire Kids tablets for $70 and up
Tablets
- Lenovo Tab M9 for $100
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ for $170 and up
- Lenovo Tab P11 for $200
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE for $350 and up
- Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock for $399 and up
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ for $499 and up
- Asus VivoBook 13 Slate OLED 2-in-1 tablet w/Pentium N6000/8GB/256GB for $430
Mini PCs
- GMK G3 w/Intel N100/8GB/256GB for $145
- PELADN WI-6 w/Intel N100/16GB/512GB for $150
- Beelink S12 Pro w/Intel N100/16GB/500GB for $159 (clip coupon)
- Mele Quieter 4c fanless system w/Intel N100 for $178 and up
- PELADN HA-4 w/Ryzen 7 7840HS/16GB/512GB for $375 (clip coupon)
- MINISFORUM UM780 XTX barebones w/Ryzen 7 7840HS/OCuLink port for $431
- Asus Chromebox 5 w/Core i3-1220P/8GB/128GB for $439
- GMK K2 w/Ryzen 7 7735HS/32GB/1TB for $464
- MINISFORUM UM790 Pro barebones w/Ryzen 9 7940HS for $496
Streaming
- STARZ subscription for $2/month for up to 3 months (offer available through April 1)
- Discovery+ subscription for $2.50/month for up to 3 months (offer available through March 27)
Networking
- TP-Link Deco WiFi 6 mesh system (2-pack for $127 or 3-pack for $170)
- TP-Link DECO WiFi 6E mesh system (2-pack) for $210
- Asus ZenWiFi WIFi 6 mesh system (2-pack) for $230
- TP-Link Tri-Band BE9300 WiFi 7 router for $250 (clip coupon)
- Asus ZenWiFi WiFi 6E mesh system (2-pack) for $280
Charging
- Save up to 43% on select Anker charging products
- Anker PowerPort Nano III 30W USB-C wall charger for $15