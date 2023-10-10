Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Day sale has begun, and the online retailer is offering discounts on a wide range of mobile and household tech gadgets during the sale, which runs from October 10 through October 11th.
That includes deals on laptops, tablets, mini PCs, wireless audio devices, and more. And, as always, some of the best deals are for Amazon’s own devices and services including Fire tablets, Fire TV devices, and Kindle and Echo products, as well as digital deals – you can score up to 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free, and if you buy a new Fire TV device, you get a 6-month MGM+ subscription for free.
Here are some of the best Prime Big Deals Day bargains I could find so far. I’ll be updating this list as the sale continues
Amazon devices
Fire Tablet deals
- Amazon Fire 7 for $40 and up
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $60 and up
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus for 70 and up
- Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) for $75 and up
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (2021) for $95 and up
- Amazon Fire HD 10 + keyboard case for $105
- Amazon Fire Max 11 for $150 and up
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids for $55
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids for $75
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro for $75
One thing to keep in mind about these tablets is that they all ship with Amazon’s Android-based operating system called Fire OS. That means they ship with Amazon’s custom user interface and the Amazon Appstore rather than stock Android software and the Google Play Store.
But it’s possible to sideload the Google Play Store on all Amazon tablets, including the Fire Max 11, which is the newest and most powerful tablet in Amazon’s lineup.
And if you don’t want to go through the trouble, you can also allow installation of apps from unknown sources and just download the apps you’re looking for from sources other than the Google Play Store.
Fire TV deals
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (2020) for $20
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2018) for $23
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $110
- Buy any Fire TV and get 6-months of MGM+ for free
Kindle deals
- Amazon Kindle for $75
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (8GB) for $95
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (16GB) for $100
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32GB) for $140
- Amazon Kindle Oasis for $220
eero deals
- Amazon eero 6 mesh WiFi system (3-pack) for $160
- Amazon eero 6+ mesh WiFi system (3-pack) for $195
- Amazon eero Pro 6 mesh WiFi 6 system (3-pack) for $240
- Amazon eero Pro 6E mesh WiFi system (3-pack) for $400
Other Amazon devices
- Amazon Echo Buds for $35
- Amazon Echo Buds with active noise cancellation (2021) for $65
- Amazon Echo smart speakers & displays for $23 and up
Downloads & Streaming
- Amazon Music Unlimited 4-month subscription free for Prime members (or 3 months for non-members)
- BET+ subscription for $1/month for up to 3 months (Prime Channels)
- flixlatino 1-month subscription for $1 (Prime Channels)
Other devices
Laptops & 2-in-1s
- Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14″ convertible w/Core i3-N305/8GB/128GB for $369
- Asus VivoBook Go 15.6″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 7520U/8GB/512GB for $400
- Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 2.2K laptop w/Core i7-12700H/16GB/1TB for $700
- Acer Swift Go 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1355U/16GB/512GB for $730
- Asus ROG Flow Z13 120 Hz gaming tablet w/Core i5-12500H/16GB/512GB for $860
- LG Gram 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1340P/16GB/512GB for $900
Mini PCs
- AIOEXPC stick w/Celeron N4020/8GB/1TB for $120
- Beelink mini PC w/Intel N100/16GB/500GB for $159
- KAMRUI GK3 Plus w/Intel N95/16GB/512GB for $200
- Beelink SER5 w/Ryzen 5 5500U/16GB/500GB for $212
- Beelink SER5 w/Ryzen 7 5700U/16GB/1TB for $297
- Beelink SEi12 w/Core i5-12450H/16GB/500GB for $329
- ALLIWAVA mini PC w/Ryzen 7 5800U/32GB/512GB for $344
- ACEMAGICIAN mini PC w/Core i5-12450H/16GB/512GB for $350
- ACEMAGICIAN mini PC w/Ryzen 9 6900HX/32GB/512GB for $495 (Oct 10 only)
Tablets
Audio
- JBL Vibe 200TWS true wireless earbuds for $30
- Anker Soundcore P20i true wireless earbuds for $30
- Anker Soundcore Life P3 true wireless noise cancelling earbuds for $55 (Oct 10 only)
- Soundpeats Capsule3 Pro true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $52 (Oct 10 only)
- LG Tone Free true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $92
- Jabra Elite 7 Pro true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds for $120
Media Streamers
- Roku Express HD for $21
- Roku Express 4K+ for $29
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $38
- Roku Streambar for $100
USB-C docks & hubs
- Anker PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C dock
- Anker 555 8-in-1 USB-C dock for $40
- Anker PowerExpand 11-in-1 USB-C dock for $50 (Oct 10 only)
- Anker 568 11-in-w USB4 (40Gbps) dock for $154 (Oct 10 only)
- Anker 563 triple-display USB-C dock for $120 (Oct 10 only)
Other devices & accessories
- Anker PowerConf C200 2K webcam for $48
- Anker Magnetic 5,000 mAh battery/wireless charger charger/stand for $50
- Elgato Stream Deck Mini for $60
- Netger Orbi WiFi 6 AX5400 mesh system (3-pack) for $400