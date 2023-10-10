Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Day sale has begun, and the online retailer is offering discounts on a wide range of mobile and household tech gadgets during the sale, which runs from October 10 through October 11th.

That includes deals on laptops, tablets, mini PCs, wireless audio devices, and more. And, as always, some of the best deals are for Amazon’s own devices and services including Fire tablets, Fire TV devices, and Kindle and Echo products, as well as digital deals – you can score up to 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free, and if you buy a new Fire TV device, you get a 6-month MGM+ subscription for free.

Here are some of the best Prime Big Deals Day bargains I could find so far. I’ll be updating this list as the sale continues

Amazon devices

Fire Tablet deals

One thing to keep in mind about these tablets is that they all ship with Amazon’s Android-based operating system called Fire OS. That means they ship with Amazon’s custom user interface and the Amazon Appstore rather than stock Android software and the Google Play Store.

But it’s possible to sideload the Google Play Store on all Amazon tablets, including the Fire Max 11, which is the newest and most powerful tablet in Amazon’s lineup.

And if you don’t want to go through the trouble, you can also allow installation of apps from unknown sources and just download the apps you’re looking for from sources other than the Google Play Store.

Fire TV deals

Kindle deals

eero deals

Other Amazon devices

Downloads & Streaming

Other devices

Laptops & 2-in-1s

Mini PCs

Tablets

Audio

Media Streamers

USB-C docks & hubs

Other devices & accessories

