When mini PC maker Beelink introduced the GTR6 and GTR7 computers with AMD Ryzen 6000HX and Ryzen 7040HS processors, respectively, the company also introduced a new design with air intake vents on the sides, but not on the bottom.

But the company says that led to less efficient cooling, causing the computers to run hotter. So Beelink designed new bottom covers for each computer, which it’s giving away for free to customers who contact the company.

Specifically, the company says that “according to numerous tests done in Beelink’s lab, the temperatures of the RAM and SSD were about 3-4°C higher using side air intake versus bottom air intake.”

While Beelink says those temperatures “are still within the normal range and will not affect the speed and lifespan of the mini PC,” they aren’t “in line with Beelink’s vision of offering our customers the best solutions.”

So customers now have the option of requesting a free bottom cover replacement with air intake vents that should improve airflow and reduce operating temperatures. In order to take Beelink up on the offer you’ll need to send your shipping address and a picture of your computer’s barcode to [email protected].

The company says it will ship those replacement covers between July and December, and the cover should match the color of the mini PC you’ve purchased.

via AndroidPC.es and Beelink (Facebook)

