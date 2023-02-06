Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The upcoming Beelink SER6 Pro+ is a compact desktop computer with a metal chassis, a fabric cover, and an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor, making it one of the first mini PCs announced to feature a Ryzen 7000 mobile processor.

But that chip is so close to the Ryzen 7 6800H processor that powers the Beelink SER6 Pro (which launched in late 2022), that the two computers are nearly identical in most respects.

That’s because not all Ryzen 7000 mobile chips are created equal. AMD’s rather confusing naming scheme means that the first digit gives you an idea of the year a chip was released, but you have to look at the third digit to find out what kind of CPU is at the heart of the processor. And you have to consult a spec sheet to discover anything about the graphics.

So I’ll save you some time: the Ryzen 7 7735HS and Ryzen 6 6800H both feature eight AMD Zen 3+ CPU cores with 3.2 GHz base frequencies. They both feature 2.2 GHz Radeon 680M integrated graphics with 12 RDNA 2 GPU cores. And they both have 20MB of total cache.

One thing setting the chips apart is that the Ryzen 7 7735HS has a top burst speed of 4.75 GHz while the Ryzen 7 6800H tops out at 4.7 GHz. I doubt you’ll notice much of a difference in real-world performance.

Chip CPU Gen & Node Cores / Threads Base / Boost CPU freq Cache Graphics RAM TDP Ryzen 7 7735HS Zen 3+ (6nm) 8 / 16 3.2 GHz / 4.75 GHz 20MB Radeon 680M

(12 x RDNA 2 @ 2.2 GHz) DDR5 / LPDDR5 35 – 54W Ryzen 7 6800H Zen 3+ (6nm) 8 / 16 3.2 GHz / 4.7 GHz 20MB Radeon 680M

(12 x RDNA 2 @ 2.2 GHz) DDR5 45W

AMD also notes that the newer chip can be configured to run at 35 to 54 watts and supports both DDR5 and LPDDR5 memory, while the Ryzen 7 6800H is a 45-watt processor that only works with DDR5 RAM. But Beelink says the SER6 Pro+ will have two SODIMM slots for DDR5 memory, just like the SER6 Pro.

It’s unclear whether the company will make any changes to the default TDP, but according to the folks at MINIXPC, one of the reasons Beelink is launching the new SER6 Pro+ is to address overheating issues that affected the original SER6 Pro, so it’s possible the PC maker could decide to lower the default power level to 35-watts.

Like its predecessor, the new Beelink SER6 Pro+ is expected to feature an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe Gen 4 storage, a 2.5 inch bay for a hard drive or SSD, a fan for active cooling, and a wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, and a set of ports that includes:

1 x USB4

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

2 x HDMI 2.0

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

1 x DC power input

MINIXPC is already taking pre-orders for the Beelink SER6 Pro+ with prices starting at $499 for a barebones model or $649 for a version with 32GB of RAM and a 500GB SSD.