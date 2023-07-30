Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

When Mini PC maker Beelink launched the SER6 and SER6 Pro last year, the little desktop computers were powered by AMD Ryzen 6000H processors. Since then the company has updated the systems with newer (and similar, but slightly higher-performance) Ryzen 7 7735HS chips. Models with that processor are now available for around $500 and up.

But soon the company plans to launch another model that promises to bring a performance boost thanks to an overclocked processor and enhanced cooling system. It’s called the Beelink SER6 Max and it features a Ryzen 7 7735HS processor configured with a 65 watt TDP.

AMD’s Ryzen 7 7735HS processor is a laptop-class processor with 12 RDNA 2 GPU compute units and 8 Zen 3+ CPU cores capable of hitting speeds up to 4.75 GHz. Normally this chip has a base TDP of 35 watts but the ability to consume up to 65-watts in short bursts.

If I had to guess, Beelink hasn’t actually set the base TDP to 65-watts, but has instead tweaked the upper limit. But the company is a little vague about what changes it’s actually made to the system, and doesn’t claim to have increased the CPU frequency at all, just the TDP. So it’s not sure what impact the company’s changes will have when it comes to real-world performance.

The SER6 Max measure about 5″ x 4.5″ x 1.9″, making it 0.2 inches taller than the SER6 and SER6 Pro. This is most likely to make room for the enhanced cooling system, which includes a vapor chamber, heat fin, and fan.

Other features include a 120W power supply that connects to the bottom of the metal chassis via magnets, two SODIMM slots for DDR5 memory, an M.2 2280 slot for storage, and support for a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD.

Ports include:

2 x USB4 (40 Gbps)

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

1 x USB 3.2 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

2 x 3.5mm audio

It’s a little odd that there’s only a single USB Type-A port with USB 3.x speeds, but the fact that there are three USB-C ports (including two with 40 Gbps data transfer speeds and DisplayPort Alt Mode) might help make up for that.

Beelink says the system can support up to four displays if you use those ports plus the DisplayPort and HDMI ports at the same time.

The company first announced the SER6 Max earlier this month, but hasn’t yet revealed how much it will cost or when you’ll be able to buy one.

