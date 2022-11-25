Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Beelink SER6 is a 5″ x 4.5″ x 1.7″ computer powered by 45-watt AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor, while the Beelink SER6 Pro is basically the same computer with higher-performance Ryzen 7 6800H processor and a metal chassis (instead of plastic).

Both models are expected to begin shipping by the end of December, and they’re up for pre-order from the MINIXPC store with prices starting at $549 and $649 respectively, although I suspect they’ll show up at other stores soon as well.

AMD’s Ryzen 5 6600H processor is a 6-core, 12-thread chip with support for speeds up to 4.5 GHz and a 6-core Radeon 660M GPU, while the Ryzen 7 6800H processor is an 8-core, 12-thread chip with speeds up to 4.7 GHz and 12-core Radeon 680M graphics.

The Beelink SER6 and SER6 Pro come with a 500GB PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 2280 SSD and 16GB or 32GB of DDR5-4800 memory. But Beelink says the computer is upgradeable: it supports up to 64GB of RAM, the M.2 2280 slot supports SSDs up to 2TB, and there’s room for a 2.5 inch SATA 3 hard drive or SSD.

In addition to the metal or plastic chassis, the computers have a “breathable fabric” cover on top, and under the hood there’s an aluminum heat sink and a cooling fan to keep the system from overheating.

Ports include:

2 x HDMI 2.0

1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

1 x USB4

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 TYpe-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x DC power input

The system supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

While the SER6 and SER6 Pro don’t have quite as much horsepower (or quite as many ports) as the company’s recently-launched GTR6 mini PC, it does have a smaller chassis and a lower starting price.

via MINIXPC and TechGoing