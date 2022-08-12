Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Beelink SEi11 is a compact desktop computer powered by a 35-watt Intel Core i5-11320H processor with Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics. Basically, it’s a desktop with the heart of a decent laptop from 2021… but way more ports.

With two HDMI ports, you can connect up to two 4K displays. There’s also a Gigabit Ethernet jack, USB Type-C port, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports and two USB 2.0 ports. The Beelink SEi11 is available from Amazon for $479 (although Prime Members pay only $431 after a $48 discount).

The system comes with 16GB of DDR4-2400 memory adn a 500GB SSD, but the computer is upgrade-friendly, with two SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of total memory and support for dual storage (an M.2 2280 slot for NVMe SSD storage and a 2.5 inch bay for a hard drive or SSD).

Beelink also includes a wireless card with WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 support and the computer comes with a 19V/3A power adapter, two HDMI cables, and a wall mount bracket.

The Beelink SEi11 is an actively cooled computer, which means there’s a fan inside the chassis, but Beelink says they’re “silent.” That’s unlikely, but hopefully they’re at least quiet enough that you won’t notice them during a Zoom call or while listening to music.

The computer ships standard with Windows 11 Pro software, but the company says customers who prefer Windows 10 Pro can reach out to Beelink if they’d prefer a downgrade to that operating system. Most GNU/Linux distibutions should also be supported.

While the Beelink SEi11 is available for purchase now, Amazon is showing an estimated ship date of 1-2 months. But Beelink isn’t the first company to launch a mini PC powered by Intel’s Core i5-11320H processor. Last year MINISFORUM launched the EliteMini TH50 with the same processor, and it’s currently available for $439 and up.

via AndroidTVBox