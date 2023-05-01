Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Beelink has unveiled one of the first compact desktop computers with AMD Ryzen 7040 “Phoenix” chips. These processors are designed for high-performance thin and light laptop and compact desktop computers and support up to 8 of AMD’s Zen 4 CPU cores, up to 12 RDNA 3 compute units, and up to 24MB of cache.

The Beelink GTR7 and GTR7 Pro are now up for pre-order from AliExpress. The standard model ships with an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor, while the Pro has a Ryzen 7 7840HS chip. But neither model is exactly cheap: prices start at $1299 and $1599, respectively.

Both versions of the little computer measure 6.6″ x 4.7′ x 1.9″ and feature 8-core, 16-thread chips with Radeon 780M integrated graphics as well as support for up to 64GB of DDR5-5600 memory (thanks to two SODIMM slots) and up to 8TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe storage (thanks to two M.2 2280 slots).

On paper the Ryzen 9 7940HS chip is only a little faster than the Ryzen 7 7840HS, but Beelink appears to be asking customers to fork over an extra $400 for a mini PC with AMD’s most powerful chip. I wonder if that’s due to real-world performance benefits, perceived benefits, or if it’s reflective of AMD’s component pricing.

Speaking of pricing, the rather steep-by-mini-PC standards pricing appears to be for barebones configurations. You’ll need to supply your own memory, storage, and operating system. Although it’s likely that Beelink will offer pre-configured models in the future.

The little computers are pretty powerful though, with support for up to four displays and integrated graphics that rival entry-level discrete GPUs, potentially making the GTR 7 a relatively inexpensive option if you’re looking for a compact, affordable PC for light gaming.

The company says its latest mini PC has a metal chassis and an active cooling system that Beelink says allows the processors to consume up to 65 watts of power demanding applications, although this is an optional feature that needs to be enabled in the BIOS. Out of the box the chips are configured to use up to 54 watts.

Beelink GTR7 Beelink GTR7 Pro Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU 8 Zen 4 cores / 16 threads

3.8 GHz base / 5.1 GHz boost 8 Zen 4 cores / 16 threads

4 GHz base / 5.2 GHz boost GPU Radeon 780M

12 x RDNA 3 compute units

2.7 GHz Radeon 780M

12 x RDNA 3 compute units

2.8 GHz RAM 2 x SODIMM slots

DDR5-5600 Storage 2 x M.2 2280 slots

PCIe 4.0 x4

Up to 4TB per slot Ports 2 x UBS4 (40 Gbps w/100W USB-PD & DisplayPort 1.4)

1 x USB 3.2 Type-C (10 Gbps)

3 x USB 3.2 Type-A (10 Gbps)

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A (480Mbps)

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

2 x 3.5mm audio

2 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet (Intel i225-V)

1 x DC power input (magnetic charger) Wireless WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2 Security Fingerprint sensor (top) Dimensions 168 x 120 x 49mm

6.6″ x 4.7″ x 1.9″ Price $1299 $1599

via /r/MiniPCs