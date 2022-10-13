Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Chinese mini PC maker Beelink plans to launch its first compact desktop computer with an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor. The upcoming Beelink GTR6 is powered by AMD’s 8-core, 16-thread processor with a 45 watt TDP and Radeon 680M integrated graphics.

It also supports up to 64GB of DDR5-4800 memory and features two M.2 2280 slots for solid state storage.

One of those M.2 2280 slots supports a PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD with sequential read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s, while the other supports SATA 3 SSDs.

Ports include:

4 x HDMI 2.1 (up to 8K/60Hz)

1 x USB 3.0 Type-C

3 x USB 3.0 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

There’s also a wireless card with support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 and a DC power input for the included 120W (19V/6.32A) power adapter.

While this a desktop computer with a laptop-class chip, it’s one of AMD’s most powerful laptop processors to date and a relatively small system by desktop standards. So it does have a fan for active cooling, but Beelink says the fans runs at just 2600 RPM for quiet operation.

Beelink hasn’t revealed pricing or availability details yet, but the company hints that the new computer will be around the same price as the previous-gen Beelink GTR5.

That model has a Ryzen 9 5900HX processor and currently sells for between $550 and $720, although it had a list price of $889 at launch (and sold for $699 when it first went up for pre-order through a crowdfunding campaign).

All of which is to say, it’s anybody’s guess how much the Beelink GTR6 will actually cost when it goes on sale.