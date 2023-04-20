Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Beelink EQ12 Pro is a compact desktop computer powered the highest performance processor in Intel’s Alder Lake-N lineup. The Intel Core i3-N305 processor is a 15-watt, 8-core, 8-thread chip with support for speeds up to 3.8 GHz and Intel UHD integrated graphics that tops out at 1.25 GHz.

First announced in March, the EQ12 Pro is now available for purchase from Amazon or Beelink, which are currently selling the little 4.9″ x 4.4″ x 1.5″ computer for $311 and $349, respectively.

Whichever store you buy the computer from, it comes with 16GB of DDR5-4800 memory and a 500GB PCIe NVMe SSD. Both memory and storage are user-upgradeable: the system has a single SODIMM slot for memory, an M.2 2280 slot for solid state storage, and room inside the case for a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD.

The system is actively cooled with a fan and heat sink between the motherboard and the top of the EQ12 Pro’s plastic case.

Beelink says the computer supports up to three 4K displays thanks to two HDMI 2.0 ports and a USB-C port with DisplayPort Alt mode. It also has two 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports, support for WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, three USB 3.2 Type-A ports, and a 3.5mm headset jack.