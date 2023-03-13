The upcoming Beelink EQ12 is a small, cheap, and low-power desktop computer powered by an Intel Processor N100 based on Intel’s Alder Lake-N architecture.

But if you’re holding out for something with a little more horsepower, the Chinese mini PC maker also has a Beelink EQ12 Pro on the way. This model features an Intel Core i3-N305 processor which is also an Alder Lake-N chip, but one which should deliver much stronger CPU and graphics performance.

When Beelink reached out to let me know about the EQ12 last week, the company didn’t mention the “pro” model. But several Chinese sites have indicated that the higher-performance EQ12 Pro is also in the works.

Both computers measure 124 x 113 x 39mm and feature support for up to 16GB of DDR5-4800 memory and dual storage devices (1 x M.2 2280 SSD and 1 x 2.5″ SATA hard drive or SSD). Both feature two 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports and support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 as well as two HDMI ports, 1 USB Type-C port, and three USB Type-A ports.

And both feature Intel Alder Lake-N chips, which are basically 12th-gen Intel chips without the hybrid architecture: while other Alder Lake chips combine Performance and Efficiency CPU cores, these chips only have Efficiency cores.

Intel positions the N100 chip used in the Beelink EQ12 as a processor for cheap, usually fanless computers, while the Beelink EQ12 Pro’s Core i3-N305 is a more powerful (and power-hungry) option that earns the “Core i3” name by delivering performance comparable to Intel’s other entry-level Core processors.

Chip Cores Threads Base / Boost freq L3 Cache GPU Power Core i3-N305 8 8 Up to 3.8 GHz 6MB Intel UHD (32EU / up to 1.25 GHz) 15W Intel Processor N100 4 4 Up to 3.4 GHz 6MB Intel UHD (24EU / up to 750 MHz) 6W

The Beelink EQ12 Pro would likely be one of the first mini desktop computers with a Core i3-N305 processor. So far most of the systems featuring this chip that have been announced are laptops like the Ipason P3 and Acer Aspire 3, while Alder Lake-N desktops have tended to feature Intel Processor N95, N97, N100, or N200 chips.

Beelink hasn’t announced pricing or availability details for the new EQ12 series computers yet, but rumor has it that they should hit stores in China this week, so I’d expect a global launch soon.

via MiniMachines