The Beelink EQ12 is a small, low-cost, low-power computer with 6-watt Intel Processor N100 quad-core processor, support for up to 16GB of DDR5 memory, two 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports, and support for WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2.

First announced in March, the Beelink EQ12 is now available from Beelink and Amazon for $239 and up.

The starting price will get you a model with 8GB of RAM and a 500GB SSD, but you can also pay $20 more for a 16GB/500GB configuration.

Both models feature an Intel Processor N100 chip, which features four 12th-gen Intel Efficiency CPU cores with support for speeds up 3.4 GHz, 6MB of cache, and 750 MHz Intel UHD integrated graphics with 24 execution units.

It’s a chip from Intel’s Alder Lake-N line of processors, which are designed for inexpensive, low-power laptops and mini PCs like the Beelink EQ12. It’s not exactly a high-performance chip, but it should be a nice step up from the Intel Celeron N5105 Jasper Lake processor that powered many previous-gen mini PCs.

The EQ12 measure about 4.9″ x 4.4″ x 1.5″ and feature plastic bodies, a fan for active cooling, and room inside for a single DDR5-4800 SODIMM slot, a single M.2 2280 slot for PCIe 3.0 NVMe storage, and an optional 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD if you want to provide your own additional storage.

Ports include:

1 x USB Type-C (10 Gbps w/DisplayPort Alt mode for 4K/60Hz video output)

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

2 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet (Intel i225-V)

2 x HDMI 2.0 (4K/60Hz)

1 x 3.5mm audio (mic & headphones or speakers)

1 x DC power input

The computer comes with a 12V/3A power adapter and Beelink says the EQ12 is available in four color options: blue, white, or two shades of grey, but only the blue model seems to be available for purchase in the US so far.