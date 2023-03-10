The Beelink EQ12 is a compact desktop computer powered by an Intel Processor N100 chip, which is a low-power quad-core processor from the Alder Lake-N family.

It’s the latest in a growing number of mini PCs powered by Alder Lake-N chips, and while Beelink hasn’t announcing pricing yet, other models with the same chip have starting prices in the $155 to $200 range for barebones configurations.

The Intel N100 chip is a 6-watt processor that’s esentially the chip is what you would get if you took some of the Efficiency cores from a 12th-gen Intel U-series chip and left out the Performance cores. The result should bring a big performance boost over Intel’s previous-gen Celeron and Pentium chips based on Jasper Lake and Gemini Lak architecture, which is part of the reason Intel is dropping the Celeron and Pentium names.

Designed for inexpensive low-power laptops, tablets, and mini PCs, in the case of the Beelink EQ12 the processor is housed in a small desktop computer that supports up to 16GB of DDR5 single-channel memory, has an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe 3 storage, and a set of ports that includes:

2 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

2 x HDMI

1 x USB Type-C

3 USB Type-A

The system also features a wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

While the Beelink EQ12 is a small, low-power computer, it’s not a silent one. The system features two fans under the hood (one is described as a system fan and the other as a CPU fan).

The EQ12 will be available in four color options: white, blue, light grey, or dark grey.