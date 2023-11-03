The BeagleV-Fire is a new single-board computer from BeagleBoard, the company behind the BeagleBone and BeaglePlay line of boards, among others.

What makes this $150 board stand out is that it’s powered by a quad-core RISC-V processor that also features FPGA fabric, making it a reasonably affordable solution for folks looking to get their feet wet with RISC-V hardware and/or programmable chips.

The board measures 86.4 x 53.4mm (3.4″ x 2.1″), making it similar in size to a Raspberry Pi. But instead of an ARM-based processor, the BeagleV features a Microchip PolarFire MPFS025T FCVG484E 5-core RISC-V chip with FPGA fabric.

That chip features:

4 x 64-bit RV64IMAFDC CPU cores up to 667 MHz

1 x 64-bit RV64IMAC monitor core

FPGA fabric with 23,000 logic elements, 68 math blocks, and 4 SerDes lanes of 12.7 Gbps

The board also features 2GB of LPDDR4 memory, 16GB of eMMC flash storage, 128Mbit of SPI flash, and a set of ports and expansion headers that includes:

1 x USB 2.0 Type-C

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x M.2 E-Key socket for wireless or other PCIe/SDIO modules

1 x microSD card reader

1 x MIPI-CSI 22-pin camera connectors

1 x SYZYGY high-speed connectors

2 x 46-pin BeagleBone Cape add-on headers with on-board ADC

1 x 6-pin 3.3V UART header

1 x JTAG TAG-CONNECT footprint

1 x Screw terminal for a 5V power input

The board ships with Ubuntu Linux pre-installed.

You can find purchase links for the BeagleV at the BeagleBoard.org website, along with links to the initial documentation for the board, a Linux repo, and a hardware design repository and bug tracker.

via BeagleBoard forum, LinuxGizmos, and CNX Software

