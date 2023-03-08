The BeagleBoard Foundation has released a number of single-board computers in recent years that are aimed at developers, educators, and hardware hackers interested in open source hardware and software.

Now the organization has introduced what it’s calling the “most adaptable open source performance platform available.” The new BeaglePlay is a small, low-power development board with a whole bunch of I/O features, among other things.

Available now for $99 from DigiKey, Mouser, and Element14, the board measures 82.5 x 80mm (3.25″ x 3.15″) and features a TI AM625 processor with:

4 x ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores @ 1.4 GHz

1 x ARM Cortex-M4F processor @ 400 MHz

1 x ARM Cortex-R5F core

333 MHz dual-core programmable real-time unit subsystem (PRUSS)

PowerVR Rogue graphics (up to 2048 x 1080 @ 60 fps w/OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 support)

The board also features 2GB of RAM, 16GB of eMMC storage, a microSD card slot, support for dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth Low Energy, Gigabit Ethernet and single-pair Ethernet ports, HDMI and USB Type-C and Type-A ports.

There are also additional connectors that can be used for displays, cameras, or other gear as well as a MikroBus header for sensors and other add-ons, a Grove connector for SEEED Studio products, and a SparkFun QWIIC Connect interface for sensors, LCD display, and more.

BeagleBoard says BeaglePlay comes with a custom build of Debian Linux pre-installed.

You can find more details in the BeaglePlay press release, at the BeagleBoard product page, or by reading BeagleBoard’s rather extensive documentation for the new board.