Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Banana Pi BPI-WiFi 6 Router is an inexpensive router with a dual-core ARM Cortex-A9 processor, four antennas, and three Gigabit Ethernet ports (in addition to an RJ45 input).

Available from Banana Pi’s AliExpress store for $31 (plus shipping, which adds another $13 for customers in the US at time of publication), this inexpensive router is also a pretty versatile little device that runs a fork of the free and open source OpenWrt operating system.

As CNX Software points out, the Chinese company that makes this router actually started selling BPI-WiFi motherboard + antenna kits nearly a year ago, but at the time you had to add your own case if you wanted to turn the system into a full-fledged router that you’d be comfortable using at home or work.

Now that a complete router (with a case) is available, the system seems rather competitively priced with budget WiFi 6 and Ethernet routers, with the added benefit (for folks who like to bring-their-own-firmware) that you don’t need to jump through any hoops to replace the built-in software with OpenWrt because it’s already designed to run a version of that highly customizable operating system.

That said, it’s worth keeping in mind that the BPI-WiFi runs Banana Pi’s fork of OpenWrt rather than the upstream version, which means it may be slow to gain the latest features or bug fixes.

Another thing to keep in mind is that while the BPI-WiFi board that’s sold as a standalone product has four Gigabit Ethernet ports, the model that comes with a case has just three.

The BPI-WiFI router features a 1.2 GHz Triductor TR6560 dual-core ARM Cortex-A9 processor, a TR5220 WiFi 6 chip, 512MB of DDR4 memory, 128MB of SPI NAND flash storage, two 5 GHz antennas, and two 2.4 GHz antennas.

There’s a 12V DC power input, and support for an optional RT5400 Power Over Ethernet module.

via CNX Software (1)(2)

