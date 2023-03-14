The latest member of the Banana Pi line of single-board computers is a tiny model designed for networking applications. The Banana Pi BPI-R3 has two 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports and support for WiFi 6, but there’s no video output.

So you could use the board as a router, wireless repeater, gateway, or firewall, but it’s probably not your best choice for general-purpose computing.

Pricing and availability haven’t been announced yet, but details posted in the Banana Pi forum indicate that the upcoming “Mini Router board” features:

MediaTek MT7986 (Filogic 830) processor 4 x ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores @ 2 GHz

2GB DDR4 memory

8GB eMMC flash

1 x USB 2.0 Type-C port

2 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports

MT7976C chip with support for WiFi 6

M.2 B-Key socket

M.2 M-Key socket

DC power input

UART pins for debugging

Antenna connection points

Nano SIM card slot

You’ll likely need to bring your own cellular modem to make use of that SIM card slot, but its inclusion adds a little versatility to this tiny computer.

The company has also posted a short video demonstrating OpenWrt booting on the board.

via CNX Software