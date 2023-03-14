The latest member of the Banana Pi line of single-board computers is a tiny model designed for networking applications. The Banana Pi BPI-R3 has two 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports and support for WiFi 6, but there’s no video output.
So you could use the board as a router, wireless repeater, gateway, or firewall, but it’s probably not your best choice for general-purpose computing.
Pricing and availability haven’t been announced yet, but details posted in the Banana Pi forum indicate that the upcoming “Mini Router board” features:
- MediaTek MT7986 (Filogic 830) processor
- 4 x ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores @ 2 GHz
- 2GB DDR4 memory
- 8GB eMMC flash
- 1 x USB 2.0 Type-C port
- 2 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports
- MT7976C chip with support for WiFi 6
- M.2 B-Key socket
- M.2 M-Key socket
- DC power input
- UART pins for debugging
- Antenna connection points
- Nano SIM card slot
You’ll likely need to bring your own cellular modem to make use of that SIM card slot, but its inclusion adds a little versatility to this tiny computer.
The company has also posted a short video demonstrating OpenWrt booting on the board.
