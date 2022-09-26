The makers of the Banana Pi line of single-board computers have launched their latest Raspberry Pi lookalike. But this time instead of copying one of Raspberry Pi’s full-fledged mini PCs, the company is taking aim at the Raspberry Pi Pico W IoT board that launched earlier this year for $6.

The new Banana Pi BPI-PicoW-S3 is the same size and shape, but features a different processor, support for Bluetooth, and a slightly lower price tag of $5.50 (at least it’s lower until you account for shipping, which adds $10 to the cost for customers in the United States).

While the Raspberry Pi Pico W has a 133 MHz Raspberry Pi RP2040 dual-core microcontroller with 264KB of SRAM and support for WiFi 4, the Banana Pi board has a 240 MHz Tensilica LX7 ESP32-S3 dual-core processor with 512KB of SRAM and support for WiFi 4 and Bluetooth 5.

Both boards have 2MB of WSPI flash storage, 27-pin GPIO headers, micro USB ports and support for programming languages including C and C++, Arduino, and MicroPython.

The Banana Pi BPI-PicoW-S3 measures 51.88 x 21.03mm, while the Raspberry Pi Pico W is 51.3 x 21mm. They’re probably close enough in size to be roughly interchangeable in hardware applications.

via LinuxGizmos and CNX Software

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.