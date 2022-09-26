The makers of the Banana Pi line of single-board computers have launched their latest Raspberry Pi lookalike. But this time instead of copying one of Raspberry Pi’s full-fledged mini PCs, the company is taking aim at the Raspberry Pi Pico W IoT board that launched earlier this year for $6.

The new Banana Pi BPI-PicoW-S3 is the same size and shape, but features a different processor, support for Bluetooth, and a slightly lower price tag of $5.50 (at least it’s lower until you account for shipping, which adds $10 to the cost for customers in the United States).

While the Raspberry Pi Pico W has a 133 MHz Raspberry Pi RP2040 dual-core microcontroller with 264KB of SRAM and support for WiFi 4, the Banana Pi board has a 240 MHz Tensilica LX7 ESP32-S3 dual-core processor with 512KB of SRAM and support for WiFi 4 and Bluetooth 5.

Both boards have 2MB of WSPI flash storage, 27-pin GPIO headers, micro USB ports and support for programming languages including C and C++, Arduino, and MicroPython.

The Banana Pi BPI-PicoW-S3 measures 51.88 x 21.03mm, while the Raspberry Pi Pico W is 51.3 x 21mm. They’re probably close enough in size to be roughly interchangeable in hardware applications.

via LinuxGizmos and CNX Software