The Banana Pi BPI-P2 Pro is a single-board computer that measures 65 x 52.5mm (2.44″ x 2.07″) an features 2GB of LPDDR2 RAM, 8GB of eMMC storage, a microSD card reader, support for WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2, a 10/100 Ethernet jack, and two USB ports (one for power and one for data).

What it doesn’t have is a display output. Designed for headless applications, the Banana Pi BPI-P2 Pro sports a low-power processor and support for Power over Ethernet (PoE), which could make it an interesting solution for Internet of Things (IoT) applications where 24/7 operation is required.

Pricing and availability details aren’t available yet, but you can find pictures and specs at the Banana Pi wiki.

The little computer is powered by a Rockchip RK3308 processor which is a 1.3 GHz quad-core ARM Cortex-A35 processor designed for IoT applications. While the processor can be used with displays up to 720p, there’s no integrated graphics. But the chip does feature an embedded audio codec and supports voice activation detection when used with compatible hardware.

That opens the door toward using a device like the BPI-P2 Pro for the brains of a smart speaker or voice-activated control system for smart home applications, among other things.

Other features include a 40-pin GPIO header, a 12-pin header, an LED light, a USB 2.0 Type-A port (for data), a USB-C port (for power), and an Ampak AP6255 wireless module (for WiFi and Bluetooth).

