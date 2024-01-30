Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Banana Pi BPI-M7 is a single-board computer with a Rockchip RK3588 processor, two 2.5 Gb Ethernet ports, support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, LPDDR4X memory, eMMC storage, and an M.2 slot with support for an optional PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe SSD.
First announced in November, the Banana Pi BPI-M7 is now available for purchase from AliExpress.
At time of publication, the only model available is a $165 board with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, but Banana Pi says that the BPI-M7 supports up to 32GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, so we may see other configurations in the future.
While the $165 price tag makes this board substantially more expensive than some other single-board PCs (I’m looking at you, Raspberry Pi 5), the BPI-M7 is a pretty versatile system that has a few things going for it.
With two high-speed Ethernet ports, you can use it as a router, firewall, or for other networking applications. Its processor features four ARM Cortex-a76 CPU cores, four Cortex-A55 cores, Mali-G610 MC4 graphics, and a neural processing unit with support for up to 6 TOPS of AI performance.
The board measures 92 x 62mm (3.6″ x 2.4″) and features a set of ports and connectors that includes:
- 1 x HDMI 2.1
- 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C (w/DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode)
- 1 x USB Type-C (power input only
- 1 x USB 3.0 Type-A
- 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A
- 2 x 2.5 Gb Ethernet
- 1 x microSD card reader
- 2 x MIPI-CSI camera connectors
- 1 x MIPI-DSI display connector
Banana Pi says the board supports up to three 4K displays if you use the HDMI, USB-C, and MIPI-DSI connectors simultaneously. The HDMI and USB-C ports should, at least theoretically, also support up to 8K/60 fps and 8K/30 fps displays, respectively.
Other features include a 40-pin, Raspberry Pi-compatible GPIO header, status LED lights, a 5V fan interface, an RTC battery connector, and a few buttons for things like sleep, wake, reboot, and MaskRom.
The Banana Pi BPI-M7 officially supports Android 12, Debian 11, and Buildroot, but Banana Pi says unofficial third-party builds of Ubuntu, Armbian, and Kylin OS should also work with the board.
via CNX Software