The Banana Pi BPI-M7 is an upcoming single-board computer with a Rockchip RK3588 processor, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of eMMC storage plus support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

But while it’s rare to find a small, affordable board like this with support for that much memory, it’s the expansion options that really make the BPI-M7 unusual. The 92 x 62mm (3.6″ x 2.4″) board isn’t much larger than a Raspberry Pi Model B, but supports up to three displays, has two 2.5 GbE Ethernet jacks, and even features an M.2 M-Key slot with support for a PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe SSD.

At the heart of the little computer is Rockchip’s processor with four Cortex-A76 CPU cores at 2.4 GHz, four Cortex-A55 cores at 1.8 GHz, Mali-G610 MC4 graphics, and a neural processing unit with up to 6 TOPS of AI performance.

There system supports 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB of LPDDR4x onboard memory and a 64GB or 128GB eMMC flash storage module.

Ports and connectors include:

Display 1 x USB Type-C (with DisplayPort Alt Mode for up to 8K/30Hz)) 1 x HDMI 2.1 (8K@60Hz) 1 x MIPI-DSI (4K/60Hz)

Network 2 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

Storage 1 x M.2 M-Key (PCIe 3.0 x4) 1 x microSD card reader

Other 2 x USB 3.0 Type-A 1 x USB Type-C (for power only) 2 x MIPI-CSI (camera) 40-pin GPIO header Fan connector Audio header



Software support includes builds of Android 12 or Debian 10 “Buster” with Linux kernel 5.10.

The makers of the Banana Pi BPI-M7 say a small number of samples have been produced so far, but pricing and availability details will be announced closer to the time that mass production begins.

