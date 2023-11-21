The Banana Pi BPI-M4 Zero is a tiny computer board that features an ARM Cortx-A53 quad-core processor, 2GB of LPDDR4 memory, 8GB of eMMC flash storage, and a familiar form factor: it’s just about the same size and shape as a Raspberry Pi Zero and even features a Raspberry Pi-compatible 40-pin connector.

But while the latest Raspberry Pi Zero has micro USB ports, the BPI-M4 Zero has USB-C. And while both computers have Cortex-A53 processors, the Raspberry Pi 2 Zero W has a 1 Ghz Broadcom BCM2710A chip, while the BPI-M4 Zero has a 1.5 GHz Allwinner H618 processor.

That’s the same chip used in another Raspberry Pi Zero clone, the Orange Pi Zero 2W.

As for the Banana Pi model, it features the following ports and connectors:

1 x mini HDMI 2.0a

1 x USB Type-C OTG with support for 5V/3A power input

1 x USB Type-C

1 x microSD card reader

1 x 24-pin FPC connector (1 x USB 2.0, 1 x 100 Mbps Ethernet, 1 x IR)

1 x 40-pin header

1 x WiFi 5 & BT 4.2 module

There are also two status LED lights, a wireless antenna, and two hardware keys on the board, one that function as a reset button and the other as a FEL button.

The Banana Pi BPI-M4 Zero measures 65 x 30mm (2.6″ x 1.2″) and should fit in most cases designed for a Raspberry Pi Zero or similar boards.

Pricing and availability haven’t been announced yet, but this sort of board typically sells for under $20.

via LinuxGizmos and Banana Pi Forum

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.