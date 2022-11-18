The AYN Odin is an Android-powered handheld game console with a 6 inch display, built-in game controllers, Qualcomm and MediaTek processor options, and prices that currently range from $199 for an entry-level Odin Lite to $328 for an Odin Pro with maxed-out specs.

After going up for pre-order last year through a crowdfunding campaign, the Odin began shipping to backers earlier this year and eventually went up for pre-order from AYN’s website as well. Now the company says it’s caught up on pre-orders, which means that anyone who orders an Odin handheld now should receive their order relatively quickly.

According to the AYN website, the lead time for AYN Odin units is 3-5 working days, but you should probably expect it to take a few weeks for your order to be processed and shipped to your door.

It’s also worth noting that the update if for AYN Odin Base and Pro units, which currently have starting prices of $239 and $287, respectively. The $199 AYN Odin Lite is “sold out” at the AYN store, although you can still order one through Indiegogo InDemand for $228 and up. Just don’t expect it to ship as quickly as the Base or Pro models.

All of AYN’s Odin-branded handhelds feature 6 inch, 1080p displays, fans for active cooling, action buttons, a D-pad, analog sticks, and analog trigger buttons plus Android-based software. But the Base and Pro models have Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processors while the Lite has a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip.

While the Qualcomm processor offers better gaming performance, it’s an older chip. And that explains why the Lite actually has a few advantages (beside the lower price tag), including support for WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and Android 11.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for each model:

Odin Pro Odin Odin Lite Display 5.98 inches

1920 x 1080 pixels

369 ppi

Touchscreen

IPS LCD

Dragontrail Glass Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 MediaTek Dimensity D900 RAM 4GB

LPDDR4x 8GB

LPDDR4x 4GB

LPDDR4x Storage 64GB

microSD card reader 128GB or 256GB

microSD card reader 64GXB UFS 2.1

microSD card reader Ports USB 3.1 Type-C

mini HDMI

3.5mm audio

microSD card reader Audio Qualcomm Aqstic Audio Codec

2 x 1W speakers 2 x 1W speakers Wireless WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0 WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2 Battery & charging 6,600 mAh

Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 / 4.0 / 4.0+ 6,600 mAh

fast charging OS Android 10 Android 11 Dimensions 224 x 95 x 15mm Price $239 (current)

$279 (list) $287 – $328 (current)

$324 – $365 (list) $199 (current)

$237 (list)