The AYN Loki Zero is one of the cheapest handheld gaming PCs with an x86 processor. It’s also been a long time coming.

Positioned as the entry-level model in the AYN Loki line of handheld gaming PCs, AYN began taking pre-orders for the Loki Zero in July, 2022, promising at the time that it would ship units to customers by the end of 2022. That… didn’t happen. But now the company says it’s finally shipping the Loki Zero to customers.

The Loki Zero features a 6 inch, 1280 x 720 pixel IPS LCD display, an AMD Athlon Silver 3050e processor, 4GB of onboard DDR4-2400 memory, 64GB of eMMC storage, a 40.5 Wh battery, USB 3.2 Type-C and 3.5mm ports, and support for WiFi 5, and Bluetooth 4.2. It ships with Windows 11 pre-installed.

The processor is a 6-watt, 2-core, 4-thread chip with support for CPU speeds up to 2.8 GHz and 1 GHz AMD Radeon Vega 3 integrated graphics. It’s not a particularly impressive processor, but it should be good enough to handle some older PC games, casual indie titles, or emulation of older consoles. It’s the same chip used in the highest priced configurations of the Anbernic Win600, so I’d recommend checking out some reviews of that handheld if you want to get a sense of what the Athlon 3050e processor can do.

While the Loki Zero’s processor is what it is, the memory and storage are user upgradeable. The system has a SODIMM slot that can be used for additional RAM, an M.2 2230 slot for PCIe NVMe solid state drives, and a microSD card reader for removable storage.

Other features include a fan for active cooling, stereo speakers, dual x-axis linear motors, motion sensors, and integrated game controllers with dual analog sticks (with RGB LED backlighting), a D-Pad, A, X, B, Y buttons, and analog shoulder triggers with hall sensors.

AYN has already begun shipping higher-priced Loki handhelds including the Loki and Loki Max, with AND Ryzen 5 660U and Ryzen 7 6800U processors, respectively. But there’s still at least one more model to go: the Loki Mini Pro, which has a Ryzen 3 7320U “Mendocino” processor that combines four Zen 2 CPU cores with 2 RDNA 2 graphics cores.

Loki ZeroLoki Mini ProLokiLoki Max
Display6 inches
1280 x 720 pixels
IPS LCD		6 inches
1920 x 1080 pixels
IPS LCD
ProcessorAMD Athlon Silver 3050e
2 CPU cores / 4 threads
1.4 GHz base / 2.8 GHz boost
6W TDP		AMD Ryzen 3 7320U
4 Zen 2 CPU cores / 8 threads
2.4 GHz base / 4.1 GHz boost
15W TDP		AMD Ryzen 5 6600U
6 Zen 3+ cores / 12 threads
2.9 GHz base / 4.5 GHz boost
15-28W TDP		AMD Ryzen 7 6800U
8 Zen 3+ CPU cores / 16 threads
2.7 GHz base / 4.7 GHz boost
15-28W TDP
GraphicsAMD Radeon Vega 3
1 GHz		AMD Radeon 610M
2 x RDNA 2 CUs
1.9 GHz		AMD Radeon 660M
6 x RDNA 2 CUs
1.9 GHz		AMD Radeon 680M
12 x RDNA 2 CUs
2.2 GHz
RAM4GB or 8GB
DDR4-2400		8GB
LPDDR5-6400		8GB / 16GB
LPDDR5-6400 MHz		16GB
LPDDR5-6400 MHz
Storage64GB eMMC
128GB M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe SSD (optional)		128GB
M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe SSD
microSD card reader		128GB / 256GB / 512GB
M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe
microSD card reader		512GB
M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe
microSD card reader
WirelessWiFi 5
BT 4.2		WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
Battery40.5 Wh46.2 Wh
PortsUSB 3.2 Type-C
3.5mm audio
microSD card reader		USB 4.0 (Intel) or USB 3.2 (AMD)
3.5mm audio
microSD card reader		USB 4
3.5mm audio
microSD card reader
ControllersFull controller w/Xbox-style layout
Hall Sensor Analog Triggers
Gyroscope
Rumble support
Size & weight20mm thick
?		20mm thick
?		?
?		248 x 96 x 22mm
580 grams
Colorsblackblack, white
Price$249$349$579 (16GB / 256GB)
$649 (16GB / 512GB )		$775

via AYN (Discord)

