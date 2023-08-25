The AYN Loki Zero is one of the cheapest handheld gaming PCs with an x86 processor. It’s also been a long time coming.

Positioned as the entry-level model in the AYN Loki line of handheld gaming PCs, AYN began taking pre-orders for the Loki Zero in July, 2022, promising at the time that it would ship units to customers by the end of 2022. That… didn’t happen. But now the company says it’s finally shipping the Loki Zero to customers.

The Loki Zero features a 6 inch, 1280 x 720 pixel IPS LCD display, an AMD Athlon Silver 3050e processor, 4GB of onboard DDR4-2400 memory, 64GB of eMMC storage, a 40.5 Wh battery, USB 3.2 Type-C and 3.5mm ports, and support for WiFi 5, and Bluetooth 4.2. It ships with Windows 11 pre-installed.

The processor is a 6-watt, 2-core, 4-thread chip with support for CPU speeds up to 2.8 GHz and 1 GHz AMD Radeon Vega 3 integrated graphics. It’s not a particularly impressive processor, but it should be good enough to handle some older PC games, casual indie titles, or emulation of older consoles. It’s the same chip used in the highest priced configurations of the Anbernic Win600, so I’d recommend checking out some reviews of that handheld if you want to get a sense of what the Athlon 3050e processor can do.

While the Loki Zero’s processor is what it is, the memory and storage are user upgradeable. The system has a SODIMM slot that can be used for additional RAM, an M.2 2230 slot for PCIe NVMe solid state drives, and a microSD card reader for removable storage.

Other features include a fan for active cooling, stereo speakers, dual x-axis linear motors, motion sensors, and integrated game controllers with dual analog sticks (with RGB LED backlighting), a D-Pad, A, X, B, Y buttons, and analog shoulder triggers with hall sensors.

AYN has already begun shipping higher-priced Loki handhelds including the Loki and Loki Max, with AND Ryzen 5 660U and Ryzen 7 6800U processors, respectively. But there’s still at least one more model to go: the Loki Mini Pro, which has a Ryzen 3 7320U “Mendocino” processor that combines four Zen 2 CPU cores with 2 RDNA 2 graphics cores.

Loki Zero Loki Mini Pro Loki Loki Max Display 6 inches

1280 x 720 pixels

IPS LCD 6 inches

1920 x 1080 pixels

IPS LCD Processor AMD Athlon Silver 3050e

2 CPU cores / 4 threads

1.4 GHz base / 2.8 GHz boost

6W TDP AMD Ryzen 3 7320U

4 Zen 2 CPU cores / 8 threads

2.4 GHz base / 4.1 GHz boost

15W TDP AMD Ryzen 5 6600U

6 Zen 3+ cores / 12 threads

2.9 GHz base / 4.5 GHz boost

15-28W TDP AMD Ryzen 7 6800U

8 Zen 3+ CPU cores / 16 threads

2.7 GHz base / 4.7 GHz boost

15-28W TDP Graphics AMD Radeon Vega 3

1 GHz AMD Radeon 610M

2 x RDNA 2 CUs

1.9 GHz AMD Radeon 660M

6 x RDNA 2 CUs

1.9 GHz AMD Radeon 680M

12 x RDNA 2 CUs

2.2 GHz RAM 4GB or 8GB

DDR4-2400 8GB

LPDDR5-6400 8GB / 16GB

LPDDR5-6400 MHz 16GB

LPDDR5-6400 MHz Storage 64GB eMMC

128GB M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe SSD (optional) 128GB

M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe SSD

microSD card reader 128GB / 256GB / 512GB

M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe

microSD card reader 512GB

M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe

microSD card reader Wireless WiFi 5

BT 4.2 WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Battery 40.5 Wh 46.2 Wh Ports USB 3.2 Type-C

3.5mm audio

microSD card reader USB 4.0 (Intel) or USB 3.2 (AMD)

3.5mm audio

microSD card reader USB 4

3.5mm audio

microSD card reader Controllers Full controller w/Xbox-style layout

Hall Sensor Analog Triggers

Gyroscope

Rumble support Size & weight 20mm thick

? 20mm thick

? ?

? 248 x 96 x 22mm

580 grams Colors black black, white Price $249 $349 $579 (16GB / 256GB)

$649 (16GB / 512GB ) $775

via AYN (Discord)

