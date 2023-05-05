There’s good news and bad news for folks who’ve been waiting for AYN’s Loki handheld gaming PCs to arrive. First unveiled nearly a year ago, the good news is that the company has made significant process and is nearly ready to begin shipping some configurations and to begin testing some others in preparation to begin shipping.
The less good news is that AYN is scrapping some configurations due to limited demand. Customers who pre-ordered those models will receive refunds or they can request to have their money put toward the purchase of one of the four remaining models.
Up until recently AYN had been planning to ship some models with Intel Pentium 8505 or Core i3-1215U processors based on Intel’s 12th-gen “Alder Lake” architecture. But now the company says that not enough people placed orders for those configurations to meet the minimum order quantity (MOQ) to actually have a manufacturer build those models.
The company also canceled plans for an AMD Mendocino-powered Loki Mini which would have had a rather anemic 26.5 Wh battery. The Loki Mini Pro is still a thing though, even though its name makes no sense anymore.
Anyway, that leaves four models, all of which are powered by AMD processor and all of which have 40.5 Wh or larger batteries. Pre-order pricing ranges from $249 for an AYN Loki Zero with an AMD Athlon Silver 3050e processor and a 720p display to $775 for a Loki Max with a Ryzen 7 6800U processor, 1080p display, a bigger battery, and more memory and storage.
Here’s the lineup as it now stands:
|Loki Zero
|Loki Mini Pro
|Loki
|Loki Max
|Display
|6 inches
1280 x 720 pixels
IPS LCD
|6 inches
1920 x 1080 pixels
IPS LCD
|Processor
|AMD Athlon Silver 3050e
2 CPU cores / 4 threads
1.4 GHz base / 2.8 GHz boost
6W TDP
|AMD Ryzen 7320U
4 Zen 2 CPU cores / 8 threads
2.4 GHz base / 4.1 GHz boost
15W TDP
|AMD Ryzen 5 6600U
6 Zen 3+ cores / 12 threads
2.9 GHz base / 4.5 GHz boost
15-28W TDP
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800U
8 Zen 3+ CPU cores / 16 threads
2.7 GHz base / 4.7 GHz boost
15-28W TDP
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon Vega 3
1 GHz
|AMD Radeon 610M
2 x RDNA 2 CUs
1.9 GHz
|AMD Radeon 660M
6 x RDNA 2 CUs
1.9 GHz
|AMD Radeon 680M
12 x RDNA 2 CUs
2.2 GHz
|RAM
|4GB or 8GB
DDR4-2400
|8GB
LPDDR5-6400
|8GB / 16GB
LPDDR5-6400 MHz
|16GB
LPDDR5-6400 MHz
|Storage
|64GB eMMC
128GB M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe SSD (optional)
|128GB
M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe SSD
microSD card reader
|128GB / 256GB / 512GB
M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe
microSD card reader
|512GB
M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe
microSD card reader
|Wireless
|WiFi 5
BT 4.2
|WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
|Battery
|40.5 Wh
|46.2 Wh
|Ports
|USB 3.2 Type-C
3.5mm audio
microSD card reader
|USB 4.0 (Intel) or USB 3.2 (AMD)
3.5mm audio
microSD card reader
|USB 4
3.5mm audio
microSD card reader
|Controllers
|Full controller w/Xbox-style layout
Hall Sensor Analog Triggers
Gyroscope
Rumble support
|Size & weight
|20mm thick
?
|20mm thick
?
|?
?
|?
?
|Colors
|black
|black, white
|Price
|$249
|$299
|$489 (8GB / 128GB)
$579 (16GB / 256GB)
$649 (16GB / 512GB )
|$775
AYN says its received 100 Loki and Loki Max boards in its office recently, and the DVT (Design Validation Testing) version of the Loki Mini Pro with an AMD Mendocino Processor is ready for testing. The case mold will be ready for testing next Friday.
Of course AYN is just one of many companies playing in the handheld gaming PC space these days. When the company first unveiled its Loki lineup it seemed like the goal was to compete directly with AYA, which also announced a dizzying array of models around the same time.
But now both companies are also facing increased competition with established PC makers like Asus preparing to launch their own handhelds.
via AYN discord (invite)
Ah….they’re screwed. It’s good that they’re cutting down on so many wasteful SKUs considering they’re such a small company, but they’re at the point where they are FAR TOO LATE with their current best model. No one who is sane will buy the Loki Max at that price when the ROG Ally is better and likely cheaper and when their Chinese competitors are already moving onto 7040 series APUs. Then there’s also the Steam Deck for the regions that can buy it which is cheaper and better supported.