There’s good news and bad news for folks who’ve been waiting for AYN’s Loki handheld gaming PCs to arrive. First unveiled nearly a year ago, the good news is that the company has made significant process and is nearly ready to begin shipping some configurations and to begin testing some others in preparation to begin shipping.

The less good news is that AYN is scrapping some configurations due to limited demand. Customers who pre-ordered those models will receive refunds or they can request to have their money put toward the purchase of one of the four remaining models.

Up until recently AYN had been planning to ship some models with Intel Pentium 8505 or Core i3-1215U processors based on Intel’s 12th-gen “Alder Lake” architecture. But now the company says that not enough people placed orders for those configurations to meet the minimum order quantity (MOQ) to actually have a manufacturer build those models.

The company also canceled plans for an AMD Mendocino-powered Loki Mini which would have had a rather anemic 26.5 Wh battery. The Loki Mini Pro is still a thing though, even though its name makes no sense anymore.

Anyway, that leaves four models, all of which are powered by AMD processor and all of which have 40.5 Wh or larger batteries. Pre-order pricing ranges from $249 for an AYN Loki Zero with an AMD Athlon Silver 3050e processor and a 720p display to $775 for a Loki Max with a Ryzen 7 6800U processor, 1080p display, a bigger battery, and more memory and storage.

Here’s the lineup as it now stands:

Loki Zero Loki Mini Pro Loki Loki Max Display 6 inches

1280 x 720 pixels

IPS LCD 6 inches

1920 x 1080 pixels

IPS LCD Processor AMD Athlon Silver 3050e

2 CPU cores / 4 threads

1.4 GHz base / 2.8 GHz boost

6W TDP AMD Ryzen 7320U

4 Zen 2 CPU cores / 8 threads

2.4 GHz base / 4.1 GHz boost

15W TDP AMD Ryzen 5 6600U

6 Zen 3+ cores / 12 threads

2.9 GHz base / 4.5 GHz boost

15-28W TDP AMD Ryzen 7 6800U

8 Zen 3+ CPU cores / 16 threads

2.7 GHz base / 4.7 GHz boost

15-28W TDP Graphics AMD Radeon Vega 3

1 GHz AMD Radeon 610M

2 x RDNA 2 CUs

1.9 GHz AMD Radeon 660M

6 x RDNA 2 CUs

1.9 GHz AMD Radeon 680M

12 x RDNA 2 CUs

2.2 GHz RAM 4GB or 8GB

DDR4-2400 8GB

LPDDR5-6400 8GB / 16GB

LPDDR5-6400 MHz 16GB

LPDDR5-6400 MHz Storage 64GB eMMC

128GB M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe SSD (optional) 128GB

M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe SSD

microSD card reader 128GB / 256GB / 512GB

M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe

microSD card reader 512GB

M.2 2230 PCIe NVMe

microSD card reader Wireless WiFi 5

BT 4.2 WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Battery 40.5 Wh 46.2 Wh Ports USB 3.2 Type-C

3.5mm audio

microSD card reader USB 4.0 (Intel) or USB 3.2 (AMD)

3.5mm audio

microSD card reader USB 4

3.5mm audio

microSD card reader Controllers Full controller w/Xbox-style layout

Hall Sensor Analog Triggers

Gyroscope

Rumble support Size & weight 20mm thick

? 20mm thick

? ?

? ?

? Colors black black, white Price $249 $299 $489 (8GB / 128GB)

$579 (16GB / 256GB)

$649 (16GB / 512GB ) $775

AYN says its received 100 Loki and Loki Max boards in its office recently, and the DVT (Design Validation Testing) version of the Loki Mini Pro with an AMD Mendocino Processor is ready for testing. The case mold will be ready for testing next Friday.

Of course AYN is just one of many companies playing in the handheld gaming PC space these days. When the company first unveiled its Loki lineup it seemed like the goal was to compete directly with AYA, which also announced a dizzying array of models around the same time.

But now both companies are also facing increased competition with established PC makers like Asus preparing to launch their own handhelds.

via AYN discord (invite)