The AYANEO Pocket S is a handheld game console powered with a 6 inch, 2560 x 1440 pixel IPS LCD touchscreen display, built-in game controllers, and support for up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

What sets it apart from most AYANEO handhelds is that instead of an AMD processor, the AYANEO Pocket S has a Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 processor and instead of Windows, it runs Android. That means it should be thinner, lighter, and cheaper than most AYANEO handhelds. But we have to wait a little longer for pricing: AYANEO has revealed more specs about the upcoming handheld, but hasn’t said how much it’ll cost yet.

The company first started talking about the AYNEO Pocket S last summer as a premium alternative to the AYANEO Pocket Air, which was the first AYANEO device with an ARM processor and Android software. That model currently sells for $299 and up, but features a 5.5 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, and up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The new AYANEO Pocket S should deliver better gaming performance, thanks to a Qualcomm processor designed for handheld gaming. The Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 processor is a 15-watt chip with 8 Qualcomm Kryo CPU cores and a 1 GHz Adreno A32 GPU. There’s also a fan for active cooling, which should aid in performance.

AYANEO also put a hardware button on one side of the handheld, which users can click to prioritize performance or battery life by choosing between three profiles that adjusts processor settings and the fan speed. Those modes are described as Performance, Balanced, and Long Battery Life.

Other features include a metal frame, a body that measures 14mmm (0.55 inches) thick (when you don’t count the grips), and game controllers with dual RGB backlit analog sticks, a D-Pad, action buttons, shoulder triggers, a six-axis gyroscope, and vibration motors. The joysticks and triggers use hall sensors.

There’s a single USB-C port on the bottom of the AYANEO Pocket S, and a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button on top of the handheld.

The AYANEO Pocket S is expected to launch in April, but there’s already a preview page for an upcoming Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign, where you can sign up to notified when crowdfunding begins.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.