The AYANEO Pocket MICRO is a handheld game console that draws inspiration from Nintendo’s Game Boy Micro in that it’s a tiny, pocketable game system with a horizontal layout. But the Pocket MICRO has modern hardware including a bigger, higher-quality display, a faster processor, and support for a much broader set of games.
AYANEO hasn’t announced pricing for the upcoming Android handheld yet, but the company has shared a number of key details ahead of launch.
The pocket console has a 3.5 inch, 960 x 640 pixel IPS LCD display and an aluminum alloy body with a D-pad, dual analog sticks, four action buttons, and four shoulder buttons.
It’s powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor with two ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores @ 2.2 GHz, six Cortex-A55 cores @ 2 GHz, and Mali-G57 MC2 graphics.
AYANEO notes that the screen it’s using for the Pocket MICRO is the same display it uses for the secondary display in the AYANEO Flip DS, a dual-screen handheld with a clamshell-style design and a 7 inch primary display plus a smaller secondary screen between the controllers.
More details should be revealed closer to launch.
