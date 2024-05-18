The AYANEO Pocket DMG is a modern handheld with a design inspired by Nintendo’s classic Game Boy consoles. While most AYANEO devices released to over the past few years have featured a screen squeezed between a set of game controllers, this model has a vertical design with a nearly-square display at the top and a set of controllers underneath.
It’s the latest in a line of Android consoles from the company, and under the hood it features the same processor that powers AYANEO’s Pocket S handheld, which launched earlier this year.
But while the Pocket S has a 6 inch display surrounded by controllers with dual analog sticks, the Pocket DMG has a simpler, more compact design.
It has a 3.92 inch, 1240 x 1080 pixel OLED display with 419 pixels per inch, and a 31:27 aspect ratio. The game controllers include a D-Pad, four action buttons, a single analog stick, and a set of shoulder buttons positioned partway up the back of the device.
There’s also a touchpad that may help compensate for the lack of a joystick on the right side.
AYANEO hasn’t announced pricing or availability details yet, and there are still some specs that haven’t been announced yet, the company has released a bunch of pictures that indicate that the handheld will have a fan for active cooling, a USB-C port, and a speaker, among other features.
via AYANEO (blog) and AYANEO (YouTube)