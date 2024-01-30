The AYANEO Flip is a handheld gaming PC with a clamshell-style design that makes it look like a little laptop. While most recent handheld computers designed for gaming have screens in the middle and controllers on the sides, the AYA Neo Flip has a screen that flips open like a laptop and game controllers in the base… along with a little something extra.

An AYANEO Flip KB model has a QWERTY keyboard designed for thumb typing, while the AYANEO Flip DS has a small secondary display instead. Both models are available for pre-order through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign, and they’re expected to begin shipping in March.

Both models are available with several processor, memory, and storage configurations, with prices varying depending on when you order. There are a bunch of factors to consider, but I’ll try to summarize everything in one table:

AYANEO Flip KB AYANEO Flip DS Specs Early Bird IGG Retail Early Bird IGG Retail Ryzen 7 7840U/16GB/512GB $699 $799 $899 $739 $839 $939 Ryzen 7 7840U/32GB/2TB $959 $1,059 $1,129 $999 $1,099 $1,169 Ryzen 7 7840U/64GB/2TB $1,199 $1,319 $1,399 $1,239 $1,359 $1,439 Ryzen 7 8840U/16GB/512GB $739 $839 $939 $779 $879 $979 Ryzen 7 8840U/32GB/2TB $999 $1,099 $1,169 $1,039 $1,139 $1,209 Ryzen 7 8840U/64GB/2TB $1,239 $1,359 $1,439 $1,279 $1,399 $1,479

All models have a 7 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS primary display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 180 degree hinge that allows you to position the screen so that it’s parallel to the base or tilted at an angle like a laptop computer. It automatically locks in place at 120 degree, 150 degree, and 180 degree angles.

The AYANEO Flip DS (dual screen) also has a 3.5 inch, 960 x 640 pixel secondary display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and support for touch input, while the AYANEO Flip KB (keyboard) has an RGB backlit QWERTY keyboard.

Both models feature LPDDR5x memory, an M.2 2230 slot for up to 2TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid state storage, and a 28-watt AMD Ryzen 7 processor with 8 Zen 4 CPU cores and Radeon 780M integrated graphics with 12 RDNA 3 GPU compute units. Models with Ryzen 7 8840U chips also have a higher-performance NPU for hardware-accelerated AI features, but otherwise there’s not much difference between that chip and the slightly older Ryzen 7 7840U processor.

Other features that are common to both models include hall sensing joysticks and linear trigger shoulder buttons, a 6-axis gyroscope for motion controls, and an optical sensor that sort of works like a tiny touchpad or mouse.

Ports include:

1 x USB4 Type-C (power, video, and 40 Gbps data)

1 x OCuLink (64 Gbps)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (data-only, up to 10 Gbps)

1 x microSD card reader

1 x 3.5mm audio

The AYANEO Flip has a 45 Wh battery, support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, and a fingerprint reader in the power button. The handheld measures 180 x 102 x 30mm (or 38mm at the thickest point), and weighs 650 grams, and has a fan inside the case for active cooling.

The AYANEO Flip ships with Windows 11 and features AYASPACE 2.0 software for managing games and settings.

According to the company, models with Ryzen 7 7840U processors should begin shipping by mid-March, while AYANEO Flip models with Ryzen 7 8840U chips should ship in late April.

