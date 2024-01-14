The AYANEO AM02 is a small desktop computer from a company best known for making handheld gaming PCs. But while this little PC may not have discrete graphics, it’s not hard to see that it’s also designed for gaming.

It has a boxy shape and color scheme that borrows heavily from the NES and SNES, making the little computer look more like a retro console than a traditional PC. AYANEO first unveiled the design a few months ago, and now the company has provided some details about the hardware in a preview for an upcoming Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign.

The computer is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor, which is a 35 – 54 watt chip with 8 AMD Zen 4 CPU cores, 16 threads and CPU speeds up to 5.1 GHz.

It’s a chip that’s often used for gaming laptops, which typically pair the processor with a discrete GPU. But while the AYANEO AM02 doesn’t have discrete graphics, the integrated Radeon 780M GPU is actually pretty competitive with entry-level dGPUs from a few years ago, featuring 12 RDNA 3 GPU cores with speeds up to 2.7 GHz.

In fact, that’s the same integrated GPU used in a number of recent handheld gaming PCs including several recent models from AYA as well as the Lenovo Legion Go and Asus ROG Ally.

In other words, while this little machine might not exactly be the most powerful gaming PC money can buy, it should be able to handle many recent PC games at low or medium settings.

It also has a few other distinctive features including a 4 inch touschreen display on the top of the system, which can be used to show a clock or other graphics, and a cover on the front that you can lift to reveal a set of USB and audio ports in a design element that’s meant to resemble the location where you’d insert cartridges on a classic game console.

I can’t help but feel like that front panel, while cute, is also going to get in the way if you actually plan to use the front ports on a regular basis, as the lid will be permanently lifted if you want to leave anything plugged into the front of the computer on a 24/7 basis… and that means the cover will partially obstruct your view of the display.

via AYANEO Discord

