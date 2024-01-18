The AYANEO AM02 is a compact computer designed to look like a classic game console (with a design language that’s heavily inspired by early Nintendo systems). But it’s very much a PC, with an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor, Radeon 780M integrated graphics, and support for user-replaceable DDR5-5600 memory and an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe 4.0 NVMe storage. It also features a good range of ports including 2.5 GbE Ethernet and 40 Gbps USB4.

AYANEO unveiled the basic specs earlier this week, and now the company has begun taking pre-orders through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign.

Early Bird prices start at $439 for a barebones model or $529 for a version configured 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and AYANEO says the AM02 should begin shipping to backers in February, 2024.

Model Early Bird Price IGG Price Retail price Barebones $439 $479 $499 16GB + 512GB $529 $599 $659 16GB + 1TB $569 $639 $699 32GB + 1TB $629 $699 $769

Backers can also pick from a number of optional accessories including a keyboard, game controller, and table mat.

Designed to look like a retro game console, the little computer measures 146 x 134 x 48mm (5.75″ x 5.28″ x 1.89″), weighs less than 540 grams (1.19 pounds), and has an internal volume of 0.9 liters.

And while it doesn’t have a discrete GPU for bleeding-edge graphics, the integrated GPU features 12 AMD RDNA 3 graphics cores, which should be good enough to handle many modern games at low to medium settings… and more than enough for playing classic console games in an emulator.

The AM02’s most unusual features are on the top and front of the computer though. There’s a 4 inch toucshcreen LCD that can be used to display system status, a clock, volume and brightness controls, or other graphics.

And on the front there’s a cover that flips up like a cartridge cover, but instead of a slot for games, it hides a set of USB and audio ports.

Under the hood there’s a fan and four copper heat pipes to aid in cooling and a wireless card with support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. And while AYA sells the system with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, it supports up to 64GB of memory and up to 8TB of storage if you bring your own.

And on the front and back you’ll find a set of ports that includes:

1 x USB4 (40 Gbps w/DisplayPort Alt Mode)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x USB-C (for power only)

Barebones models ship without an operating system, but if you opt for a model with memory and storage you’ll get Windows 11 Home Edition with the AYASpace 2.0 game launcher and settings utility pre-installed.

