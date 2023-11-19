The AYA Neo Slide is a handheld gaming PC with a 6 inch, 1080p display, an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor and at least 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It’s also one of only a few devices in this category to feature a physical keyboard.

AYA says the Neo Slide should begin shipping in December, 2023 and it’s up for pre-order through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign, with Early Bird pricing starting at around $700 for an entry-level model.

The company first announced the AYA Neo Slide about a year and a half ago, but it’s undergone a few changes since then including a processor upgrade and some design updates.

Updated specs include AMD’s 28-watt Ryzen 7 7840U processor with 8 Zen 4 CPU cores and Radeon 780M graphics with 12 RDNA 3 compute units, support for up to 64GB of LPDDR5X memory (onboard) and up to a 4TB user-replaceable* PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 SSD.

The display is a 6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD display with a 60 Hz refresh rate and up to 400 nits brightness.

While the handheld gaming PC is pretty clearly AYA’s answer to the GPD Win 4, the AYA Neo Slide has a few features that help set it apart including an adjustable screen angle that allows you to push the screen upward so it’s parallel with the keyboard or tilt it at up to a 30 degree angle.

The keyboard is designed for thumb typing rather than touch typing, so this isn’t exactly a laptop replacement. But it should make text input a little easier than on a touchscreen-only device. At the very least, it will let you type without having an on-screen keyboard covering half of the display.

AYA says the handheld’s game controllers and sensors feature hall sensing analog sticks, linear hall triggers, an X-axis linear motor, and 6-axis gyroscope. There’s RGB lighting for the keyboard and joysticks, and a fingerprint sensor integrated with the power button.

Other features include a 46.2 Wh battery, a cooling system featuring three copper tubes, two thermal copper sheets, and a fan, and support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. The handheld has two USB4 Type-C ports with support for power, video, data and a microSD card reader with support for read speeds up to 700MB/s.

The AYA Neo Slide measures 226 x 90 x 28.5mm and weighs 650 grams.

AYA is offering two color options: “sunrise white” and “bright black,” and four different memory & storage configurations:

Config Early Bird Price Indiegogo price Retail price 16GB + 512GB $699 $799 $899 32GB + 512GB $799 $899 $999 32GB + 2TB $959 $1059 $1159 64GB + 4TB $1299 $1499 $1599

*While the SSD is technically user-replaceable, it’s not particularly easy to open the case to access the M.2 2280 slot.

