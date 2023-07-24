It’s been over a year since handheld gaming PC maker AYA announced plans to launch its first model with a QWERTY keyboard. And while the company has shown off hardware prototypes a few times since then, we haven’t heard much about the upcoming device’s specs… until now.

AYA says the the upcoming AYA Neo Slide features an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor and a 6 inch, 1080p display that slides upward to reveal a QWERTY keyboard with RGB backlit keys. The handheld gaming computer is expected to go up for pre-order soon through a crowdfunding campaign, but pricing hasn’t been revealed yet.

Other features include two “full-feature” USB4 ports, a microSD card reader, an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe 4.0 storage, a 46.2 Wh battery, stereo speakers, a 6-axis gyroscope for motion detection and X-axis motor for rumble effects.

The display is an IPS LCD screen with 368 pixels per inch, up to 400 nits brightness, 85% DCI-P3 color gamut, and 120% sRGB color gamut.

Under the hood there’s a cooling system that includes 3 copper heat tubes and a “PC-grade” fan for heat dissipation. And the system features joysticks and trigger buttons with hall sensors. There’s also support for RGB lighting effects beneath the joysticks.

But what really makes the AYA Neo Slide stand out from the many other models in the AYA Neo lineup, is the fact that you can push the display upward to reveal a hidden keyboard. It’s a design we’ve seen before: the GPD Win 3 and Win 4 also have keyboards hidden by slide-up displays. And all of these devices take some level of inspiration from older handhelds like the Sony Vaio UX and OQO ultra mobile PCs.

AYA says that it’s take on this design stands out in a few ways. It’s the first to have an adjustable screen angle (after you slide the screen upward you can tilt it forward). And it’s the first with RGB backlighting, allowing you to further customize the look and feel of the handheld computer.

As for why you’d want a keyboard in a device like this, it opens the possibility of using in-game chat or other tasks that work best with a keyboard. For example, one common complaint about Windows gaming handhelds that don’t have keyboards is that you often need to hit an Esc key to exit games… but without a keyboard there isn’t an Esc key to hit. On the GPD Win 3/4 or AYA Neo Slide, you can just push the screen upward, hit Esc, and then slide it back in place.

A keyboard also opens the door to using the AYA Neo Slide for purposes other than gaming. You could tap out a quick email, view and edit documents, or perform other activities without plugging in an external input device.

But odds are that those features will come at a price. AYA’s existing devices are already more expensive than a Valve Steam Deck or Asus ROG Ally. Adding more hardware and moving parts probably isn’t going to reduce the price.

via AYANeo and AYA Neo (YouTube)

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.