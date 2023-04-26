AYA announced today that it’s bringing AMD Ryzen 7000U series chips to several upcoming handheld gaming PCs including the AYA Neo Air Plus, AYA Neo 2S, and AYA Neo Geek 1S. But during one of the company’s par-for-the-course long and meandering live streams, the CEO also provided a sneak peek at several other upcoming products.

One is the AYA Neo Slide that we’ve been reporting on since last year. But another is the AYA Neo Kun, a bigger-screen model that might push the definition of the word “handheld.”

AYA Neo Slide with Ryzen 7000

We already know that the AYA Neo Slide is expected to feature a 6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display and a slider-style design that lets you push the screen upward to reveal a physical keyboard.

Basically it’s AYA’s answer to the GPD Win 4: a handheld that makes text input easier without the need for an on-screen keyboard that obscures half of the display.

Up until now AYA has been saying the Neo Slide would ship with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor, but now the company says that it will be powered by a newer Ryzen 7000 series chips. While the company hasn’t said which processor to expect, it seems like a safe bet that AYA will settle on the Ryzen 7 7840U or a similar chip like the AMD Z1 Extreme. The combination of Zen 4 CPU cores and RDNA 3 graphics should bring significantly better performance for most tasks.

AYA still hasn’t revealed pricing or a launch date yet, but the company says “development of the AYA Neo Slide is now well underway and the structure and heat dissipation have been optimized.”

AYA Neo Kun

The company has also been teasing a larger-screen device for a few months. CEO Arthur Zhang says he’d like to deliver a “semi-mobile” gaming PC for use around the home, where you can easily plug into a power supply but might not want to be tethered to a big-screen TV.

Possible screen sizes could range from 8 to 10 inches. That would be unusual, but not unprecedented – One Netbook sells a couple of ONEXPLAYER handhelds with 8.4 inch displays, and the GPD Win Max 2 has a 10.1 inch display (although it’s arguably as much a mini-laptop as it has a handheld).

But during today’s presentation Zhang also spelled out a few of the advantages that come with larger screens:

There’s room for nearly full-sized joysticks/game controllers.

The Kun is “AYA Neo’s handheld with the highest button count so far.”

There’s room for a really big battery.

Those features may also come with a cost though… literally. AYA says the Kun will also likely be the company’s most expensive model to date. And it’s not like existing models are known for their low prices.

And that could be a problem now that smaller companies like AYA, GPD, and One Netbook are facing competition in the handheld gaming space not only from Valve’s Steam Deck, but also from handhelds from better known companies like Asus.

But maybe that’s why we’re also seeing companies like AYA throw designs against the wall to see what sticks. If you can’t compete on price, then maybe you can try to offer something that isn’t available from mainstream PC companies, hoping that enthusiasts will be willing to open their wallets.