The AYA Neo Pocket S is an upcoming handheld game console powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 processor. The chip is designed for handheld gaming, and Qualcomm says it offers up to twice the graphics performance of the first-gen processor used in the Razer Edge.

AYA first introduced the AYA Neo Pocket S in August, and while the company hasn’t begun taking orders or even providing detailed specs yet, the company did recently publish a gameplay video and a blog post giving us a closer look at an engineering prototype.

The only new specs I could find are confirmation that the handheld will feature support for WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3. But in terms of design, we learn that:

The AYA Neo Pocket Ss has a single piece of glass covering the front of the device, so the screen will not be recessed.

AYA is promising a “long-lasting battery” and “x86-level cooling fan” and large vents.

The rounded corners and curved back of the handheld are said to make it easy to grip, while the finish on the AYA Neo Pocket S is said to be fingerprint resistant.

The handheld will be available in black and white color options.

There’s a fingerprint sensor on the top of the device.

AYA has been producing Windows handhelds with AMD processors for a few years, but the company entered the Android space with the AYA Neo Pocket Air earlier this year.

That model features a 5.5 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel OLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, and crowdfunding prices that start at $299 for a model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, although the company also offers higher-priced 8GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations.

Pricing and availability for the new AYA Neo Pocket S haven’t been announced yet, but it’s expected to be a more expensive option, thanks to the move from a MediaTek processor to a Qualcomm chip.

