The AYA Neo Pocket S is an upcoming handheld game console powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 processor. The chip is designed for handheld gaming, and Qualcomm says it offers up to twice the graphics performance of the first-gen processor used in the Razer Edge.
AYA first introduced the AYA Neo Pocket S in August, and while the company hasn’t begun taking orders or even providing detailed specs yet, the company did recently publish a gameplay video and a blog post giving us a closer look at an engineering prototype.
The only new specs I could find are confirmation that the handheld will feature support for WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3. But in terms of design, we learn that:
- The AYA Neo Pocket Ss has a single piece of glass covering the front of the device, so the screen will not be recessed.
- AYA is promising a “long-lasting battery” and “x86-level cooling fan” and large vents.
- The rounded corners and curved back of the handheld are said to make it easy to grip, while the finish on the AYA Neo Pocket S is said to be fingerprint resistant.
- The handheld will be available in black and white color options.
- There’s a fingerprint sensor on the top of the device.
AYA has been producing Windows handhelds with AMD processors for a few years, but the company entered the Android space with the AYA Neo Pocket Air earlier this year.
That model features a 5.5 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel OLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, and crowdfunding prices that start at $299 for a model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, although the company also offers higher-priced 8GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations.
Pricing and availability for the new AYA Neo Pocket S haven’t been announced yet, but it’s expected to be a more expensive option, thanks to the move from a MediaTek processor to a Qualcomm chip.
Can this run the ARM version of Windows 10/11? I remember people got Windows to run on the AYN Odin because Snapdragon is officially supported. Might be tempted to get this is if it’s the same case.