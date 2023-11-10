The AYA Neo Pocket DMG is an upcoming handheld gaming device that will be AYA’s first model with a Game Boy-inspired design featuring a display on the top and game controllers on the bottom portion.

While the company hasn’t revealed specs, pricing, or availability details yet, AYA is giving a preview of some design elements and hinting that we can expect a “high quality” display and processor.

Since unveiling its first product in 2020, most of AYA’s devices have been Windows handheld gaming PCs with AMD Ryzen processors. But the company is starting to branch out into new territory.

This week AYA announced that it’s developing mini PCs with retro-inspired designs, and earlier this year the company launched the AYA Neo Pocket Air handheld with a MediaTek processor and Android software. There’s also a Pocket S model on the way, which has a Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 2

While the upcoming AYA Neo Pocket DMG is hardly the first Game Boy clone we’ve seen, during a press event the CEO of the company said the DMG is designed for customers who are tired of other models with “subpar appearance, shoddy workmanship, and low-end chips.”

That’s clearly marketing speak, so we’ll have to wait for more details to find out how the Pocket DMG really compares with other Game Boy clones. But the imagery the company has released so far at least shows a bit of the physical design: expect a system with a D-Pad, analog stick, four action buttons, rear shoulder buttons (positioned part-way down the body of the device where they’ll be easy to reach with your index fingers), and a handful of other function buttons plus a wheel on the side of the device.

