Over the past few years handheld gaming PC maker AYA has largely been focused on the premium end of the market. But the company is positioning its next device as a “budget friendly choice.”

The AYA Neo NEXT Lite features a 7 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel display rather than a 1080p or higher resolution screen. And it ships with the Linux-based SteamOS rather than Windows.

As companies like Valve, Asus, Lenovo and MSI have entered the handheld gaming PC space over the past few years, smaller Chinese companies like AYA, GPD, and One Netbook have largely focused on adding premium features to help their product stand out. But that tends to mean that those devices cost a lot more than a Steam Deck or Asus ROG Ally.

So it’s nice to see AYA promising a more cost-competitive device that leaves out a few bells and whistles like backlit joysticks to help keep the price down.

That said, AYA still hasn’t revealed how much the AYA Neo Next Lite will cost, or what’s under the hood yet. We shouldn’t have long to wait though: pre-orders are set to begin on January 11, 2024.

So far we know that the handheld has a 47 Wh battery, X-axis linear motors, and a design that seems very similar to the AYA Neo Next, which launched a few years ago.

But until we know what kind of processor, graphics, memory, and storage the new model has, it’s difficult to say whether it’s truly a budget-friendly device… or just one that’s a little cheaper than AYA’s other handhelds, which currently sell for around $899 and up.

It’ll also be interesting to see how well SteamOS runs on an AYA handheld. While the operating system is based on open source software, for the past few years most of Valve’s work on the operating system have been aimed first and foremost the Steam Deck and many of the updates and optimizations are designed for the company’s own handhelds.

While the AYA Neo Next Lite will almost certainly have an AMD processor, it’s also almost certainly not going to have exactly the same chip used in the Steam Deck (since that processor is a custom chip designed specifically for Valve’s handheld).

The AYA Neo Next Lite also lacks the dual trackpads built into the Steam Deck. And it’s unclear how much work AYA will have to do to get the operating system to play well with its hardware… and, given the company’s habit of launching multiple devices every year, it’s also unclear what kind of long-term support users can expect from an AYA handheld with a Linux-based operating system.

via Aya Neo

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.